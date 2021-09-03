Michael Bisping Will Host Reality Show on Netflix

Netflix will feature the reality show of the Charlize Theron. A host of the show is newly introduced UFC Hall of Famer. Yes, Upcoming Netflix reality show will be host by Michael Bisping. Recently, He is got the entry in UFC Hall of Fame. Bisping is not in the ring since 2017. But he is busy with the fighting competitions.

To Show his Multi-Talented Skills once he will be in the show as a host. Before becoming a host, he has released his Book. He has seen in the hit action movie, and it is his acting debut with Showbiz movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Throughout his career, He is playing under the UFC Middleweight Category. Before a few days, he announces his hosting news via his twitter handle. Now, He will host Charlize Theron’s Reality Show, and it is going to be steam on Netflix.

In his official twitter handle, he spread the expressed when he knows that he will be host in next Netflix Reality Show. He Tweeted, “This. Is. It. The GREATEST car and racing show ever. Beyond excited and honored to be a part of hyperdrive Netflix Drifting its way onto Netflix Aug 21st WORLDWIDE! Mark your calendars, and I’ll see you then!”

Hyperdrive is the name of the actress Charlize Theron’s Reality Show. She is the Academy Award Winning Actress. And the Producer of the show is Charlize Theron herself. She will appear in the Show. And Show will be based on the Stunt Driving.

Charlize Theron About The Hyperdrive

She appears in the interview, and there she is talking about his love for cars and why he loves competition. She Said, “I Love the Speed.” Further, she added, “I’ve wanted to do a reality/competition project for a while, and when I heard about this concept, I thought there was truly nothing on TV like it. It combines my love of cars and competition while maintaining that human element that I love about reality TV,”

Contestants of the reality show “Hyperdrive” are street racers. They are tested in the supercharged custom cars on the biggest automotive reality show. Show length is 10 Episodes.