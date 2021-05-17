Netflix Movie ‘Kate’: First Look, Release Date & What We Know So Far

So guys Netflix is presenting the release of the most awaited movie Kate which is all related to action, thrillers, and suspense by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The whole film is about a woman who is an assassin and who is poisoned, also she has just 24 hours to live who is going on a hunt in Tokyo where is being friends with her daughter who is a past target.

This is the most awaited film for everyone because audiences are waiting for this amazing plot. Read the whole article if you want to know about the movie.

Also, the script was written in 2017, In 2018 the script was signed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and in 2019, the cast members agreed to act in this amazing and outstanding movie.

Netflix Movie Kate Release Date

The storyline is given by Umair Aleem where the producers of this film are David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Bryan Unkeless, and Scott Morgan.

The director of this amazing and outstanding film is Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. The cinematography is done by Lyle Vincent.

The production companies are 87North productions and screen Arcade. The movie will be 106 minutes long and the language of this movie will be English.

So the shooting was started in November 2019 and it is now scheduled to be released in 2021 of course by Netflix.

The shooting was done in Thailand, Tokyo, Japan, and Los Angeles, California. Isn’t it that amazing the shooting was done in such beautiful and great places?????

The cast of kate:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, Miku Martineau, Kazuya Tanabe will be starring in this movie.

That is the reason why people are so excited because they want to know how is the movie with all these characters playing in it with such great personalities and such great roles of course! If there are any changes in the recent news we will let you know by the update.

Netflix Movie Kate First Look

Unfortunately, the release dates of this movie are not announced by the makers and the creators so we have to wait for a little while and also, it won’t be too long because netlfix already announced that the movie is coming out this 2021.

Besides they have not launched the trailer yet so till then, the official teaser is on youtube and if you have not seen it yet, you can go below the link and watch the teaser.

Stay tuned to this website because we’ll let you know the latest updates and news from the official makers and creator’s announcement.