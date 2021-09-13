When will Season 9 of Shameless aired on Netflix?

Shameless is a heavy-hitting drama-comedy show on Netflix. It is one of the most fan-favourite shows which have fantastic characters as well as a crazy storyline revolving around the Gallagher family. The show keeps you glued from start to finish.

However the Shameless is facing a significant struggle as one of the main leads, Emmy Rossum is leaving the show. Season 9 is the final season of Emmy Rossum. Previous seasons of Shameless were streamed following a difference of six months. Shameless Season 8 was available for streaming on July 2018.

When is the release date of Shameless Season 9?

Season 9 of Shameless is hitting the screens on 10th September. There is an extension of episodes up to 13 in this season which makes it a slightly longer binge-watch than usual.

Season 9 is the final season for Emmy Rossum who plays the role of Fiona, the head of the family. The actress is open to guest appearance, but she discontinues as a series regular protagonist. Actor Cameron Monaghan who plays the role of Ian is about to bid a goodbye to Season 9, but he is expected to return in Season 10 along with Noel Fisher who plays the role of Mickey.

In Season 9, political fervour hits the Southside, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. The show will also bring some bittersweet moments between Rossum’s Fiona and Ian Gallagher. Here’s a sneak peek into the episodes of Season 9 of Shameless:-

Shameless Season 9 Episodes