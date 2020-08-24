Zack Snyder questioned by the Justice League at the DC FanDome: all the info on the film!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most anticipated guests of the DC FanDome, Zack Snyder has finally revealed to the world the first official trailer of the Director’s Cut of Justice League. Furthermore, during the panel of the film, the protagonists appeared by surprise Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller e Ray Fisher to ask the director a few questions.

“My all-time favorite, aside from Batman, is Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan” Snyder revealed in response to a fan question posed by Bruce Wayne’s performer.

Henry Cavill, who had already appeared alongside the director for the official announcement of the film, intervened to ask Snyder to talk about the dynamics between team members. “The Justice League is made up of lonely people. When you put all these different personalities together, it creates a fun dynamic.”

Ray Fisher asked which character he wanted to strip the most with this new opportunity. “Obviously Cyborg”, Snyder replied confirming what was anticipated in recent months. “Cyborg is the heart of the film, and he’s a glue to the team. I can’t wait for the fans to understand that.”

“I have a great love for Flash and Ezra Miller” added Snyder after the intervention of the scarlet sprinter. “Obviously there will be a lot more to see about Flash and its story arc. I hope people will enjoy it, because I enjoyed seeing you in this format. In this film, you will see something new about Flash. He is a quantum character. so you might see something related to time. “

Then Gal Gadot stepped in and expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker for introducing her to the DCEU. “Can’t wait to see Wonder Woman 1984” said Snyder, who also welcomed director Patty Jenkins.

Finally, Snyder confirmed that the new Justice League will be released on HBO Max in four parts of one hour each.

For more news from the FanDome, we refer you to the first teaser of The Suicide Squad.