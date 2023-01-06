The Crown Season 6: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix may be in danger once again when further details about The Crown Season 6’s “distressing” sequences about Princess Diana’s death have surfaced.

The crew members have described the “terribly upsetting scenes” based on the circumstances that followed The Sun, despite the streaming service repeatedly stating that the 1997 Paris car accident that killed Diana wouldn’t be shown as part of the upcoming sixth instalment of the series (just the moments leading up to it).

Imelda Staunton played Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, which premiered this fall. Many of us hurriedly finished the series after longing to experience the drama of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce, and we are now impatiently awaiting the next episode.

The Crown Season 6

The sixth season has already been announced, and as if the fifth season’s controversy wasn’t enough, the new chapter of the plot is already creating a stir. The Crown’s sixth season, which centres on Princess Diana’s sad death, was just not going to be simple. However, according to current speculations, the funeral scenes would include Elizabeth Debicki, who debuted as Diana in season 5, laying in an open coffin.

The sixth season of Netflix’s acclaimed royal drama The Crown will be it’s last. The Crown season 5 finale will be followed by the first episodes of the final season, which will cover Princess Diana’s last hours and the effects of her passing on the family.

Since Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, and Imelda Staunton all return in season 6, there won’t be a final casting shift from the previous seasons. Nevertheless, there will be a few fresh players in the mix, such as new actors portraying Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Crown Season 6 Release Date

Although we don’t yet have an official release date for The Crown season 6, there has been news about the next episodes. Filming began in August 2022 and is presently in progress. The sixth season is expected to premiere in November 2023, however, Netflix has not officially confirmed this. This would coincide with prior seasons’ releases.

The production for season six was halted after the Queen’s passing, so things could be a little different this time.

In a conversation with Deadline, author Peter Morgan provided a more thorough justification for this choice, stating: “I have nothing to say at this time other than quiet and respect since The Crown is a love letter to her. We’ll probably cease shooting out of respect as well, I think.”

The sixth season of The Crown will presumably air in 2023, similar to previous seasons:

The Crown season 6 cast

Between Both the Crown season 5 and The Crown season 6, there won’t be any significant casting changes. But the cast will also include a few fresh faces.

There will be two performers portraying Prince William. While Ed McVey will play the Prince as a young adult wooing Kate Middleton, who is being represented by Meg Bellamy, Rufus Kampa will play the Prince in his adolescent years.

The following is the anticipated The Crown season 6 cast:

Elizabeth II is portrayed by Imelda Staunton.

Princess Margaret is portrayed by Lesley Manville and Jonathan Pryce.

John Major played by Jonny Lee Miller

Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki

Prince Charles, played by Dominic West

Camilla Bowles, played by Olivia Williams

Prince Andrew as James Murray

Princess Anne is played by Claudia Harrison.

Blair portrayed by Bertie Carvel

Queen Elizabeth portrayed by Marcia Warren

As Dodi Fayed, Khalid Abdalla

Peter Townsend is played by Timothy Dalton.

As a young Prince William, Rufus Kampa

Prince William as an older Ed McVey

As Kate Middleton, Meg Bellamy

As a young Prince Harry, Will Powell

The majority of the cast members of The Crown stay for two seasons, so our new queen, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and other familiar faces will all be returning.

Princess Kate will be portrayed by Meg Bellamy while she attends the University of St. Andrews, and Prince William will be portrayed by Ed McVey as a young adult as he pursues his future bride. After the passing of his mother, Rufus Kampa will also play a younger version of the prince.

Season 5 of The Crown ended sometime before Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s first encounter, therefore we know that season 6 will start in the summer of 1997. The remainder of the season will continue the show’s tradition of focusing on a decade of the lives of the Royal Family, including William and Kate’s first encounter and Tony Blair’s (Bertie Carvel) time as prime minister. Also likely to be discussed on the programme will be the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Mother Elizabeth II in 2002, which happened close together in the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

The Crown Season 6: Plot Speculation

The terrible death of Princess Diana will finally be shown in the sixth season, according to Dominic West, who told Deadline in August 2022 that it “will be as chaotic as it gets.” Although the sequences will centre on the events leading up to her demise and the immediate aftermath, the newspaper also said that there was a lot of “anxiety behind the scenes” in capturing that particular moment. Many spectators would find the whole collapse to be overwhelming.

The 1997 automobile accident that killed Princess Diana is expected to be shown in the series, along with the events leading up to and after the tragedy. Since the Princess’s purported demise won’t be seen on screen, the focus of the next chapter will be on the emotional effects and toll it had on friends and family.

The major focus of The Crown season 6 will be Diana, but it will also explore the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister. As a result, the early 2000s in the Royals’ existence will be fully explored, maybe giving us a little time hop or two.

The Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, which was tragically followed shortly after by the passing of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother in February and March, respectively, are additional significant events for the Royal Family during this period that are likely to be portrayed. The Sun(opens in new tab) reported that the series may go all the way up to Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2005 nuptials, although Netflix has not yet confirmed this.

It’s most probable for this reason that the authors have chosen to concentrate on Diana’s death’s lead-up rather than its immediate aftermath. For many, fully describing the accident would be going too far.

There hasn’t been any additional information released about the plot, but given the time period, this final season will cover, significant occasions we anticipate seeing including the Queen and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary (1997), the passing of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret (2002), the Queen’s Golden Jubilee (2002), and Prince Charles and Camilla’s nuptials (2005), as well as more hints of Tony Blair’s presidency (1997-2007).

How Will “The Crown” Deal with Diana’s Demise?

Deadline reported in October 2022 that Diana’s 1997 death in a vehicle accident will be covered in season 6, however, Morgan has underlined that the actual event would not be portrayed. The drama would reportedly show “the run-up” towards the disaster and its aftermath, according to a source for Deadline.

How many chapters are there in The Crown Season 6?

The first five seasons of The Crown each had ten episodes, therefore we would anticipate that season 6 will also contain ten episodes.

Is The Crown Season 6 the last one?

Yes, the sixth season of the Netflix series The Crown will be the last one. Season 5 was planned to be the show’s last season, but Morgan determined there would be too much material to cover in that few episodes.

Season six of The Crown is now in production, so more images and videos from the last season should be available shortly. In fact, a lot of them are covered in this essay. However, bookmark this page since further teasers and promotions will continue to appear here from now on until season six debuts at the end of 2023. (we suspect).