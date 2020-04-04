         Xiaomi renews its smart watches for children with dual cameras, 4G and NFC for the Pro model

Share it:

Xiaomi has been in the world of connected devices for a long time, with several versions of its Mi Band, the Amazfit watches of its ecosystem and even with the recent Redmi Band of its daughter and sister brand. But along with all this, Xiaomi has a line of smart watches for the smallest of the house, the Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch that now reach their fourth generation in two versions, a My Bunny Watch 4 and a My Bunny Watch 4 Pro.

A pair of smart watches for children with their similarities, many, and their differences, few, but with an interesting feature that has not been seen until now in this sector: the presence of a dual camera embedded in the upper part of the dial. Another curious feature of The new Mi Bunny Watch 4 is coming with 'notch'. Yes, one of the two cameras is on the screen. Let's see what else they have for us.

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4, without NFC and with less megapixels

We can start with the smallest of the two brothers who visit us today, direct from China. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4, the more restrained model of the two and that comes with a battery of 920mAh with a 5W charge (5 volts, 1 amp) with proprietary charging cable, which we can connect to any USB charger we have at home. The battery promises an autonomy of at least eight days.

One camera on the dial, another embedded on the screen

On the screen, Xiaomi mounts a 1.78 inch AMOLED with a density of 326 pixels per inch and a 2.5D glass to bring relief to the edges. The watch is controlled by a button on the physical right side, in addition to the touch controls on the screen itself.

This Mi Watch Bunny 4 also has a camera located on the dial, with 5 megapixels of resolution, and another of equal resolution located in a small 'notch' at the top of the screen. Two camerasTherefore, for the Mi Watch Bunny that also has the help of artificial intelligence in the video and photo section, in addition to lending a hand in saving battery as much as possible.

In connectivity we find the basics for this type of watches, such as WiFi or Bluetooth, but it also has the possibility of introducing a SIM card to connect via 4G (Full Telecom) and be able to talk to him, thanks to his built-in microphone. So, we have an autonomous device to be able to make video calls with our children whenever we want.

Coupled with all this, the Mi Bunny Watch 4 has software that allows parents to create white lists of calls and SMS, and which can be blocked from functioning during classes. By the way, the watch is waterproof and has the Snapdragon 2500 as the main processor.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Bunny 4 Pro, the big brother with few changes

As we said before, the changes between the two Xiaomi smart watches for children are few. The main one, that the Mi Watch Bunny 4 Pro incorporates a NFC chip that allows the watch to expand its connectivity capabilities. Not to make payments with it but to do 'checking' on buses (it is compatible with many travel cards in China) and schools, for example.

More connectivity, more megapixels for the Pro that also grows in price

In addition to this, the camera located at the top of the sphere, the one located off the screen, is here 8 megapixels instead of 5 megapixels like the normal Mi Watch Bunny 4. And that's it, there are no more differences between the two models beyond the price.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Bunny 4 and 4 Pro

The two watches come in different colors but at a single price per model, which for now (and in previous editions have remained so) are only for China. We do not know if they will ever set foot on foreign soil, so for the moment we offer you the conversion to euros without official price for other countries.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Bunny 4 : 899 yuan or 117 euros

: 899 yuan or 117 euros Xiaomi Mi Watch Bunny 4 Pro: 1,299 yuan or 170 euros

