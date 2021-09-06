Samsung Galaxy Book S Promises 23 Hours Battery Life

Samsung Breaks the Wait for its most promising phone Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. Previously, they are being launched Samsung Galaxy S 10 Series. Along with this Event, Samsung Announce its next product Galaxy Book S Laptop.

The Ridiculous Feature about the Samsung Galaxy Book S is, It Provides 23 Hours of Battery Back Life. And This Announcement is declared while Galaxy Note 10 Launch.

So, Now uncover the other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book S.

Book S will give you a Qualcomm 8cx Based Laptop. So, It is always connected with the Always Connected PC(ACPC) Platform. This ACPC Computer is backed with ARM-Based Qualcomm Chips. But these Processor Chips are generally found in the Smartphones.

While Event, In Announcement, Spokes Persons Also declare feature alongside 23 Hours Battery Backup is Instant Wake up, LTE Support Galaxy S Book. And Most Interesting thing about the Samsung Galaxy S is a Claim that you can continuously play video for 23 hours in Laptop. At some this is true it will you check after the launch.

Qualcomm’s Previous ACPC Platform made for the 8cx chips, and it is entirely for Smartphones. The best thing about the 8cx chips is it consumes power, but it does not get hot. So this is safe on your hand. Yes, the laptop does not need any exhaust fan. If you take out for the using purpose, then it is quite light. So, you can not be editing the video at a time, but you can access office, can work for the browser.

Specs Breakdown of Samsung Galaxy Book S

Book S Is come up with the 13.3-Inch LCD Touch screen display. It gives FHD Resolution and 10 points of touch on display. Qualcomm Chips is based on the 8GB RAM and offer you a 256GB and 512GB of storage. If you think this is too low, then the good news is you can expand it with 1TB microSD.

Now Question is roam for the battery, How it gives 23 Hours of Continuous Video Playback. The reason is it gives you a 42 Wh Battery, Next It provides Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Integrated and Fingerprint sensor.

They also disclose the starting price and Color of the Laptop. It offers Pink, and Gray Colors and starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Book S is the $999.