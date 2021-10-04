Who is King? How Powerful The Force is? “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Will Answer These Questions

We continue to collect the information fragments of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. Empire magazine is making its dropper. So this time we echo two questions that motivate the JJ Abrams film, according to co-writer Chris Terrio

On one hand, we have the main mystery of this whole trilogy. That is knowing who exactly Rey is. While in “The Force Awakens” her connection to the Force was treated as something special. It is indicating an important lineage. In “The Last Jedi”, Kylo Ren convinced her that it was a nobody’s gift. This theme will recover in this movie to give a final answer:

The Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be Monday, 12/16/19, 7pm-11pm PST (TCL Chinese, Dolby, & El Capitan Theatres) Road closures planned-Hollywood Blvd at Highland Ave to Orange Dr on 12/14-12/18

It is a question that people ask themselves not only literally, but also spiritually. How can King become the spiritual heiress of the Jedi? We can not stop returning to “Who is King?” And how can we give the most satisfactory answer not only at the data level? Because people are obviously interested in knowing more about their history. but more importantly, people want to know how she is as a character. How will you find the courage, the will, the inner strength and the power to move forward with what you have inherited?

The second question that the film will answer will be How Powerful The Force is. The mysterious mystical entity that has been present since the very beginning of the franchise. So it has been the center of it throughout these nine main episodes.

It seems simple but when you immerse yourself in it, it is something that you should really meditate on. But Not as if it were yoga but we do have to debate “What is the Force and how strong is it?”. These two things are really important.

Finally, we close with a bit of speculation because on Twitter they are hovering on December 16 and 17 as dates for the premiere of the film, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will officially hit theaters on December 20.

