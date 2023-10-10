Where to watch Strong Girl Nam-soon?

Strong Girl Nam-soon is a new Korean drama that will premiere in October. New episodes will drop every other week beginning October 7, 2023 on Netflix. We don’t want you to miss out on any episodes, so we’ve included the airing schedule below.

In May 2020, it was reported that the popular Korean drama from 2017 would return for a second season, but this time with a different female protagonist. Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young starred in the romantic thriller, with Park Hyung-sik’s character inheriting a superpower only female members of her family have access to. Although the K-drama concluded on a high note, viewers have always wished for more.

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Nam-soon, cousin of Bong-soon, will be the protagonist of Strong Girl Namsoon. Nam-soon, like the original K-drama, is a quirky, free-spirited woman with a sweet, innocent appearance. In actuality, her abilities allow her to knock anyone to the floor.

Strong Girl Namsoon is going to make people fall in love with K-dramas all over again. With an impressive star-studded ensemble and a surprising appearance, it promises to maintain much of the original K-drama’s charisma, romance, and aspirations.

Strong Girl Nam-soon Release Date

The premiere is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, on Netflix. New episodes will continue to air on Sundays and Saturdays going forward. In addition, the premiere season will wrap up on November 26 after 16 episodes.

Feisty Nam-soon On October 14, 2023, Netflix will debut Episode 3 of Season 1. Typically, releases occur at 3:00 PM (BST), but this can shift. At this time, we do not expect any modifications to the schedule. Feisty Nam-soonThe next day, on October 15, Season 1 Episode 4 will be broadcast at the same time. The average length of an episode is 75 minutes.

New episodes of Strong Girl Nam-soon will be available on Netflix on the following dates:

Episode 01: October 07, 2023

Episode 02: October 08, 2023

Episode 03: October 14, 2023

Episode 04: October 15, 2023

Episode 05: October 21, 2023

Episode 06: October 22, 2023

Episode 07: October 28, 2023

Episode 08: October 29, 2023

Episode 09: November 04, 2023

Episode 10: November 05, 2023

Episode 11: November 11, 2023

Episode 12: November 12, 2023

Episode 13: November 18, 2023

Episode 14: November 19, 2023

Episode 15: November 25, 2023

Episode 16: November 26, 2023

Strong Girl Nam-soon Story

As chance would have it, Gang Nam-soon, a distant cousin of Bong-soon, also inherited the family’s super strength from the women. She was separated from her family as a child after disappearing in Mongolia. Adulthood brought her to Gangnam, where she met up with her mother. She hopes to join the ranks of video game designers.

Hwang Geum-joo, Nam-soon’s mother, has been searching for her daughter for a long time without success. Geum-joo is a wealthy businesswoman with a keen sense of right and wrong who has never given up the search for her missing daughter. Included is Gil Joong-gan, Nam-soon’s grandmother and a local legend in Majang.

Strong Girl, Namsoon’s plot contains the necessary romance and unexpected turbulence found in the original K-drama. Nam-soon encounters the youthful and beautiful investigator Kang Hee-sik while in Gangnam. He’s digging into the Gangnam drug trade. Nam-soon occurs to become involved and develop feelings for each of them.

Strong Girl Nam-soon Cast

Lee Yoo-mi as Gang Nam-soon

Kim Jung-eun as Hwang Geum-joo

Kim Hae-sook as Gil Joong-gan

Ong Seong-wu as Gang Hee-sik

Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Shi-oh

Lee Seung-joon as Gang Bong-go

Han Sang-jo as Gang Nam-in

Kim Ki-doo as Hwang Geum-dong

Joo Woo-jae as Ji Hyun-soo

Park Gyeong-ree as Noh Son-saeng

Young Tak as Oh Young-tak

Ryu Ha-seong as Jin Seon-gyu

Song Jin-woo as Kim Seok-ho

Jeong Seung-gil as Ha Dong-seok

Choi Hee-jin as Lee Hwa-ja

Oh Jeong-yeon as Jung Na-young

Akira Kim as Brad Song / Song Soo-hyun

Jeong Bo-seok as Seo Jun-hee

Unknown as Hwang Guk-jong

Strong Girl Nam-soon Trailer

On September 6, 2023, JTBC debuted the first official teaser for Strong Girl Namsoon, and on September 5, 2023, they unveiled the first official poster. Below is the trailer for the fans:

Strong Girl Nam-soon Episodes

With a new episode dropping each Saturday and Sunday since the launch, Strong Girl Nam-soon has already shown 16 episodes in its first season. The runtime of each episode is approximately 70 minutes.

Where to watch Strong Girl Nam-soon?

In Korea, Strong Girl Nam-soon airs on JTBC, however, in other countries, it is only available on Netflix. Netflix is a subscription-only service.

Strong Girl Nam-soon Episode 1 and 2 Review

Feisty Nam-soon Both the people and the stakes are effectively established in the first two episodes. It isn’t, and shouldn’t be, an exact replica of Bongsoon. Instead, the cast has made the scenario their own while simultaneously following the formula established by the first season to elevate Nam-soon and her family to positions of power. We all see through the drug scheme and concerns of justice and how they might play out in the future since we are a family that must use their powers for good.

Feisty Nam-soon The first two episodes set the stage for what promises to be a charmingly adorable and unusual series. It’s great to have this superfamily back in the spotlight. Lee Yoo-Mi’s portrayal of Nam-soon is so endearing that it’s hard not to feel sympathetic toward the young woman and her plight. I’m dying for the subsequent episodes to be released.