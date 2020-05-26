Mariah Carey Net Worth – Mariah Carey Biography & Net Worth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mariah Carey Net Worth – Mariah Carey: The Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Record Producer, Voice Actor, Philanthropist:

Mariah Carey is an American Singer, Songwriter, and Actress having the Net Worth of 510$ Million and increasing. Mariah Carey has released over 200 Million Albums to date. All the Albums of Mariah Carey have been best sellers and very successful in Columbia. Mariah Carey was raised at Long Island, New York, and has done several part-time jobs to support her singing career. She has worked with Virgin Records America on a contract of 100$ Million. Mariah Carey was born in 1970 and she is active since 1988 to present.

Mariah Carey Net Worth

Full Name Mariah Angela Carey Date of Birth 27th March 1970 Place of Birth Long Island, Huntington Current Residence New York City, US Height 5’ 8” (5 Feet 8 Inches) Instruments Vocal Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Record Producer, Actress, Music Composer, Voice Actor, Model Source of Income/Earning Music, Television, Movies & Other Business Music Genre/Type R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, Soul Spouse Tommy Mottola (1993 to 1998)Nick Cannon (2008 to 2014, Separated) Children Moroccan Scott Cannon (Son), Monroe Cannon (Daughter) Net Worth 510$ Million and Increasing

Mariah Carey Net Worth & Biography



Mariah Carey is an American Singer, Songwriter, Composer who lives in New York City, Unites States. Mariah Carey was born on 27th March 1970 at Huntington, New York, US. Mariah Carey was born at the home with Alfred Roy and Patricia Hickey. Her father (Alfred Roy) was an African American and Venezuelan descent and her mother Patricia Hickey is a white Irish descent. The last name Carey (of Maria Angela Carey) was adopted from her Venezuelan grandfather. Patricia, the mother of Mariah Carey was an occasional opera singer and vocal coach. She (Mariah’s mother) then met Alfred Roy (Mariah’s father) in 1960. As Alfred Roy became Aeronautical Engineer and started earning, the couple got married.

Mariah Carey’s name was derived from the song “They Call the Wind Maria..” from the 1951 Broadway Musical Album Paint Your Wagon. In 1972/1973 Alfred Roy and Patricia Hickey (Parents of Mariah Carey) got divorced when Mariah was just three years old. They were two sisters and one brother i.e. Alison, Morgan and Mariah. After her parents’ divorce, Alison went with her father (Alfred Roy) while Morgan and Mariah stayed with their mother. Mariah once said about her childhood ethnicity problem and how she has grown up, “It’s been difficult for me, moving around so much, having to grow up by myself… my parents divorced. And I always felt kind of different from everybody else in my neighborhoods. I was a different person ethnically. And sometimes, that can be a problem. If you look a certain way, everybody goes ‘White girl’, and I’d go, ‘No, that’s not what I am.”

Childhood Interest & Career:

In Childhood, Mariah was used to keep a radio in her covers at night. In Elementary Schools she was very good at Music, Arts, and Literature. But finally, she found her great interest in Music. After they (Mariah, Morgan, and their mother Patricia) moved to a better place in New York, Mariah started to write poems and composing them with melodies. Patricia (Mariah’s mother) trained her to learn about music more and more. In high school Patricia started songwriting with Gavin Christopher. Mariah kept working and creating songs with Christopher and then she moved to an apartment in Manhattan. She lived with other female students and had worked at several restaurants as a waitress to pay her rent, but she was used to be fired within 2 weeks.

Mariah Carey started working with Christopher and Margulies (Keyboard Player) to prepare demo tapes. And She succeeded to prepare demo tapes for four songs. Carey was introduced and became friends with Brenda K Starr, a Pop Singer. Brenda helped Carey to meet Tommy Mottola who was head of Columbia Records. Carey handed over her demo tapes to Motolla and after listening to the tapes, he immediately signs her for Columbia Records. Mariah Carey won the awards of Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her song “Vision of Love”. Then Carey started to record her second studio album in 1991 named “Emotions” Mariah Carey has then released several albums i.e. Music Box, Merry Christmas, Daydream, Butterfly, Rainbow, Glitter, Charmbracelet, The Emancipation of Mimi, E=MC2, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, Merry Christmas II you and in 2014 Me. I am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Movies & Tours by Mariah Carey:

Mariah Carey has worked in several movies like The Bachelor, Glitter, Wise Girls, Death of a Dynasty, State Property 2, Tennessee, You don’t Mess with Zohan, Precious, and in 2013 The Buttler.

Mariah has done about eight tours till today i.e. Music Box Tour, Daydream World Tour, Butterfly World Tour, Rainbow World Tour, Charmbracelet World Tour, The Adventures of Mimi, Angels Advocate Tour and The Elusive Chanteuse Show.

Mariah Carey has been a very popular and famous singer & songwriter. Her Net Worth was last noted around 510$ Million and it is growing more and more every day.

Mariah Carey Net Worth – Mariah Carey Biography & Net Worth was last modified: by

Share it: