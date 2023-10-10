Bullbuster Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kadokawa has revealed that Norway and Konomi Suzuki are going to perform the theme songs for the upcoming Bullbuster anime. NORISTRY will perform the opening number “Try-ry-ry,” while Konomi Suzuki will perform the closing number “Gambare to Sakebu Tabi.”

According to the most recent promotion video, the Bullbuster anime series will debut on Japanese broadcast television on the AT-X channel in early October.

Despite the fact that domestic and international viewing information for the series has not yet been disclosed, fans can expect confirmation of this information in the coming weeks.

The Bullbuster anime could be based on the novels by Hiroyuki Nakao and Eisaku Kubonouchi, alongside Nakao also receiving credit for the original work.

In addition to Nakao and Kubunouchi, Junji Okubo, an anime staff member, and Yuya Takashima, a science-fiction writer, are listed as staff members upon the original concept book project.

Bullbuster, a television anime adaptation of a dispute, will shortly debut. The intriguing premise of the series is a positive. Followers will be on alert throughout the duration. Bullbuster Anime includes an AI component.

This initiative revolves around artificial “heroes.” This next anime series makes up of the recent expansion of the genre.

The anime’s plot focuses on Tetsur Okino, the aspiring engineer behind the revolutionary automaton Bullbuster.

His journey takes a turn when he finds Hato Industries, an organization dedicated to the eradication of dangerous animals.

Here, Tetsur faces off with President Kji Tajima against a mysterious life form known as “Kyoj.”

Hato, a small business that faces perpetual financial constraints, painstakingly controls every expense, from petroleum to pilot salaries.

In the midst of the conflict between their ideals of exterminating the Kyju and their economic realities, errant bullets prove that they’re a luxury they cannot afford.

Film directors Hiroyuki Nakao and P.I.C.S., renowned for their plotting and distinctive concept, are credited with the inventiveness.

Bullbuster Release Date

The anxiously anticipated anime based on the captivating tale of Tetsur Okino and his automaton Bullbuster facing away against the enigmatic Kyoj will premiere in 2024.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the exact premiere date, as no date has yet been specified.

Bullbuster Cast

Director: Hiroyasu Aoki

Series Composition: Hiroyasu Aoki

Original creator: Hiroyuki Nakao

Original Character Design: Eisaku Kubonouchi

Character Design: Takahisa Katagiri

Chief Animation Director: Takahisa Katagiri

Mechanical design: Jūki Izumo

Planning: Hiroyuki Nakao

Theme Song Performance:

Konomi Suzuki (ED)

NORISTRY (OP)

Asami Seto as Arumi Nikaidō

Shōya Chiba as Tetsurō Okino

Ken Uo as Kintarō Kataoka

Shinichiro Miki as Kōji Tajima

Taiten Kusunoki as Ginnosuke Mutō

Yūki Takada as Miyuki Shirogane

Bullbuster Trailer

Bullbuster Plot

In the anime’s plot, we follow the adventures of Tetsur Okino, a youthful and gifted engineer who created the revolutionary automaton Bullbuster.

His life takes a surprising turn when he’s reassigned with Hato Industries, a company specializing on the extermination of hazardous organisms, notably an enigmatic lifeform called Kyojū.

Hato Industries, commanded by its determined president Kji Tajima, is engaged in a never-ending battle against the inscrutable Kyoj. However, Hato does not constitute a large corporation; it is a modest enterprise that is perpetually constrained financially.

As Tetsur, Kji, and the rest of the team travel this intricate balance between their ideals along with economic constraints, viewers are whisked away on an action-packed adventure full of thrilling battles, moral quandaries, and the ever-present determination of a small business attempting to make a difference within a world threatened by the unknown.

