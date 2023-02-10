Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Following the conclusion of Only Murders in the Building season two, fans started anticipating potential future seasons featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Hulu announced in July 2022 that Only Murders would return for a third season. “For season three, all of your favourite characters will be back!” In a phoney podcast tape uploaded to the program’s social media, Gomez claims.

Only Murders’ first two seasons brought up plenty of twists and turns while still managing to reach a satisfactory ending, and both reviewers and fans overwhelmingly praised the programme as a whole.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Fans have been enamoured with the comedy series since it launched on Hulu in 2021. Only Murders in the Building The popular programme follows the tale of three true-crime enthusiasts who band together to uncover a murder that occurred in their apartment complex. It features on-screen giants Steve Martin (as Charles), Martin Short (as Oliver), and Selena Gomez, and it’s humorous and compelling (Mabel).

Only Murders in the Building has received an astounding 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, which premiered on September 12. The nominees for Jane Lynch’s Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Fans of the Hulu original are eagerly anticipating what comes next, despite the most recent episode having just ended. All the hints we’ve found about Only Murders in the Building season 3 are listed below:

Have Only Murders in the Building been renewed for season 3?

On July 11, Hulu officially ordered a third season of Only Murders in the Building. They tweeted using the verified Only Murders in the Building account: “You all have a special message from my neighbours: Season 3 of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will air soon! Only the question of who will come after me is left. Hopefully not me! “in addition to a video announcement.

Also retweeting the message, Selena Gomez added: “So stoked for SEASON 3!!!

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Cast

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will include the return of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Even though they attempted to stop podcasting at the conclusion of season 2, another odd, inexplicable murder is set to lure them back in.

One of the biggest new stars, other than Paul Rudd, is the victim. For season 3, he will be a regular on the show. He is the only major new name associated at the time of writing, but considering the level of the celebrity guests thus far, anticipate more to appear.

Other names we could anticipate seeing but aren’t yet confirmed include:

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Russell G. Jones as Dr Grover Stanley

Teddy Coluca as Lester

Zoe Colletti as Lucy

Christine Ko as Nina Lin

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Plot

The Only Murders in the Building season 3 narrative seems to centre on Charles, Oliver, and Mabel looking into Ben Glenroy’s murder based on the season 2 conclusion. The episode reveals that Ben will co-star with Charles in Oliver’s next production. Ben, however, sadly passes away on stage just before the opening night concert starts.

Who is accountable? Right now, it’s still a mystery. Given that Charles and Ben are unable to get along, Charles is likely to be a suspect in this investigation. Our prediction is that the true murderer will be someone who we do not even anticipate.

I’m very excited to both lean into the theatrical side of New York City and also into Oliver and his world, John said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If season 1 was a little more focused on the emotional storyline for Mabel and Tim Kono, and season two was a little more emotionally connected to Charles and his relationship with his father and himself.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Premiere Date

In July, halfway through Season 2, Hulu approved Season 3. That implies that in the near future, we may anticipate investigating more homicides and mysteries. However, no specific date for release has been announced. Season 1 aired from August to October 2021, while Season 2 followed less than a year later, from June to August 2022, with fresh weekly episodes. We could be back investigating crimes at the Arconia in the summer of 2023 if things continue to go forward at this rate.

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

On Hulu, the third season of Only Murders in the Building will debut. Seasons 1 and 2 may be streamed in the meantime.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, the third season of Only Murders in the Building has no trailer yet. Naturally, there isn’t any footage available since production for the programme hasn’t yet begun in full.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has how many episodes?

Although seasons 1 and 2 each have 10 suspenseful episodes, we are continuing to follow the leads. Let the record reflect that season 1 debuted in August 2021 and season 2 premiered in June 2022 when determining the exact release date for season 3.