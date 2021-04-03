Kimetsu no Yaiba receives love from Megan Thee Stallion with beautiful nail art

Megan Thee Stallion is showing his love for Kimetsu no Yaiba with a stylish new nail set. Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series may have come to an end, but the dominance of the franchise has continued well into 2021.

His first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, continues to dominate the box office in Japan and is preparing to take over the rest of the world. It also has a new season of anime on his way and now he has earned one of his biggest seals of approval with this megastar in the music world.

Is Megan Thee Stallion a fan of anime?

Megan Thee Stallion has flaunted her love for anime many times in the past (even making a reference to Sasuke Uchiha in one of her singles), and has found a great way to show that love. through your custom nails as a set inspired by Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in the past.

Foto: Megan Thee Stallion en Instagram

Now, the rapper surprises anime fans once again with her new set of Kimetsu no Yaiba-inspired nails. The Truth News She invites you to see the nail art above and reminds you that you can follow the artist on Instagram for more surprises like this.

It is also a good time to be a fan of Demon Slayer. Because while the launch of the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge came to an end last year, the anime is actually just beginning. A second season of the series has been officially announced for release later this fall 2021.

Season 2 will resume right after the events seen in the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train. For fans of Mexico and Latin America, you should know that the anime feature film will be released in theaters on April 22. The film is also scheduled for a digital release in June.

