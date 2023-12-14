Sky Wizards Academy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the several fantasy shows that fall under the action/drama genres, Sky Wizards School is one. If you’ve come across anything like the Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Teacher before, you could notice that Sky Wizards Academy has a similar premise.

You may find a plethora of such tools online. Just looking at this shows that Sky Wizards Academy has a lot of clichés. The crowd has been quite complimentary, despite the presentation’s lack of originality.

Yu Moroboshi’s and Yuka Nakajima’s Kuusen Madoushi Kouhosei no Kyoukan, a series of Japanese light novels, was the source of inspiration for Sky Wizards Academy. The book series has been published under the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko banner by Fujimi Shobo since July 20, 2013. The fourteen-volume series concluded on July 20, 2017.

The Sky Wizards Academy light novel series has a manga adaptation created by Arisu Shid. This seinen manga series ran in Monthly Comic Alive, a publication of Media Factory, from July 26, 2014, to July 27, 2016. At last, four volumes were revealed.

Sky Wizards Academy Season 2 Renewal Status

Many questions remained unanswered when the first season ended. The second season of the anime has not yet concluded, according to Studio Diomedia.

Nevertheless, the renewal of the sequel is still not in the works. The first season of Sky Wizards Academy was not as successful as anticipated; therefore, despite high expectations, Season 2 may never premiere. Half of the show’s viewers and reviewers were critical of the first season. Not only that, but it also failed to do well in the commercial arena.

However, given that it is an anime adaptation, studios may be hesitant to greenlight Sky Wizards Academy. Anime adaptations, in contrast to their Western counterparts, seldom come back for a second season. It all depends on how long they can generate revenue from their content.

July 2017 was a long time ago, but the manga Kuusen Madoushi Kouhosei no Kyoukan finally came to a close. This could make it harder to renew Sky Wizards Academy for a second season. But there’s a chance the sequel might be saved from cancellation if enough supporters sign petitions in its favor.

Sky Wizards Academy Season 2 Release Date

The only people who can save the anime’s future and get it back on air soon are its fans. In contrast, this can take a long time. Therefore, viewers will have to wait a few more years for the second season. Regarding the status of Sky Wizards Academy Season 2, Diomedia has remained mum. That being said, it is very improbable that the following season will be revealed until late 2024.

Sky Wizards Academy Story

Magical armored insects forced humans to abandon the earth, and now they live in floating cities in the sky. As a defensive mechanism, it relies on wizards who, while airborne, use magic to fend off the insects. A young man named Kanata Age resides in the city of “Misutogan,” a floating magical school.

Remembered as the legendary “Black Master Swordsman,” he was a star on the S128 elite squad. But now he’s pejoratively known as the “traitor of the special team.” E601, a team that has lost more than 100 games in a row, ends up having him as their coach one day. Three females in E601 have a few unusual traits: Rico Flamel, Lecty Eisenach, and Misora Whitale.

Sky Wizards Academy Cast

Kanata Age Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Misora Whitale Voiced by: Nozomi Yamamoto (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Lecty Eisenach Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English)

Rico Flamel Voiced by: Iori Nomizu (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English)

Yuri Flostre Voiced by: Risa Taneda (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Chloe Sevegny Voiced by: Yūki Yamada (Japanese); Megan Emerick (English)

Lloyd Alwin Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Freon Flamel Voiced by: Saeko Zōgō (Japanese); Alex Moore (English)

Real Nua Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English)

Amy Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Lynsey Hale (English)

Beach Voiced by: Yuko Hara (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Shiela Voiced by: Nichika Ōmori (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Christina Balcuhorn Voiced by: Ibuki Kido (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Lily Lancaster Voiced by: Mari Misaki (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Sasha Nielsen Voiced by: Mami Kamikura (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Greg Hastuck Voiced by: Yukiko Yao (Japanese); Ryan Reynolds (English)

Sky Wizards Academy Season 2: Is there enough source material?

When considering whether or not to renew an anime adaptation, the quantity of source material is another crucial component. Diomedia, thankfully, has plenty of material to develop Season 2 of Kuusen Madoushi Kouhosei no Kyoukan. The first season just touched on a few of the fourteen volumes of the manga. As a result, enough material exists to launch a new season.

Sky Wizards Academy Season 2 Trailer

Neither the first nor the second season’s official trailer has been published yet. This makes sense given that the renewal of the show has not been officially announced just yet, but given that the first season’s trailer is not on YouTube, we should probably assume that it is accessible on the streaming service where the show is available.

Where to watch Sky Wizards Academy?

You may watch the program online on Hulu and Funimation. No one knows where to watch the second season since it hasn’t been announced yet.