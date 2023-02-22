Where to Watch One of Us is Lying Season 3

One of Us is Lying is an adolescent mystery-thriller series that had its Peacock debut in October 2021 and a second season in October 2022. It became available on Netflix after a few weeks and was eventually designated as a Netflix Original.

Simon Says’ name is revealed in the Season 2 finale, and Bayview Five finally notices the pattern. With that kind of conclusion, the next season may go in any direction. The show’s creator, Erica Saleh, spoke with TVLine about the show’s third season renewal and said:

“I’m incredibly eager to investigate what deeper darkness is lying under the surface in Bayview in Season 3.”

One of Us is Lying Season 3

There are a lot of high school murder mysteries, but none have ever been as captivating as Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, which debuted its second season on October 20. The suspenseful whodunit, which is based on the same-titled best-selling book by Karen M. McManus, features five Bayview High students who raise questions after they are given detention; only four of them make it out alive.

Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel), the show’s central quartet, managed to survive the assassinations in Season 1, but with a killer in the vein of Simon Says stalking them in Season 2, it’s impossible to predict how many will be alive for a potential Season 3.

Has the third season of One Of Us Is Lying been confirmed?

No, Netflix hasn’t made any announcements regarding a future season of One of Us Is Lying, to put it simply. However, that does not guarantee that it won’t. In October 2021, season one debuted on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service in the US. It was released on Netflix globally in February 2022, four months later.

One Of Us Is Lying was renewed for a second season by NBC Universal/Peacock in January 2022, according to Variety, before it was released on Netflix in November 2022.

How did One of Us Is Lying’s previous season end?

Fans enjoyed watching all the episodes of season 2 of the television show One of Us Is Lying. The season 2 finale was the finest. In a flashback that began the last episode of season 2, Jake and Fiona were talking about what had occurred and the reasons why Fiona had stabbed her instructor.

At the conclusion of episode 8, we see Cole visiting Fiona in jail to inquire about Jake’s motive for killing Simon. Cole is shocked to learn that Fiona was aware of the truth when she adds that perhaps Simon was the reason Jake entered rehab. A major cliffhanger at the conclusion of the episode switches the scene to the day of a college graduate’s commencement when blood is evident and another murder scene has occurred.

The Cast of One Of Us Is Lying season 3

Annalisa Cochrane as Addy Prentiss

Chibuikem Uche as Cooper Clay

Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn Rojas

Cooper van Grootel as Nate Macauley

Jessica McLeod as Janae Matthews

Barret Carnahan as Jake Riordan

Mark McKenna as Simon Kelleher

Melissa Collazo as Maeve Rojas

George Ferrier as TJ Forrester

Jacque Drew as Detective Wheeler

Martin Bobb-Semple as Evan

Karim Diane as Kris

Zenia Marshall as Keely

Miles J. Harvey as Lucas

Sara Thompson as Vanessa

Alimi Ballard as Kevin Clay

What Could Be the Plot of One of Us is Lying Season 3?

One of Us Is Lying’s preferred story tactic is a violent cliffhanger, and season two wasn’t any different. Following Jake’s death, the second season begins with the group receiving threatening messages from a person going by the name Simon Says who claims to be aware of whoever shot Jake (spoiler: it was Addy).

The messages were sent by new student Fiona, who subsequently revealed to have known Jake from rehab, the Bayview Four discover. It becomes out that she and Jake had a secret connection and that Jake had asked her to assist in covering up Simon’s death.

Fiona lets it slip that she realizes why Jake was in rehab and tells Cole about the video of the Murder Club attempting to dispose of Jake’s corpse when Cole pays her a visit. They are successful in accusing Fiona of killing Jake and securing her imprisonment.

The Murder Club tries to move on as the season comes to a close, and Nate gives Bronwyn a necklace that says “Stay,” but a flashback to graduation day reveals they aren’t quite out of the woods.

How many episodes will there be in season three of One of Us Is Lying?

Eight episodes made up the first season of One of Us Is Lying, and the second season, which is presently available on Netflix, will also include eight episodes. The next season, if the show is renewed for a second time, will likewise contain eight episodes, and maybe One of Us Is Lying season 3 will add a few more.

Where can I watch One of Us is Lying Season 3?

Season 1 of the television show One of Us Is Lying is accessible via Netflix’s OTT service. It is also accessible on Peacock, the original network channel. If the show is picked up for a third season, all of the future season’s episodes will be broadcast online and live-streamed on Peacock, so if you wish to watch One of Us Is Lying, obtain a Netflix OTT membership.

The release date for One of Us is Lying Season 3

Although a third season of One of Us Is Lying has not yet been formally announced, the season two conclusion left a lot of room for speculation, and the showrunners have discussed continuing the story.

Seasons one and two had their television debuts on Peacock in October of 2021 and 2022, respectively, before being released on Netflix abroad. We would anticipate a similar fall premiere for its third season in 2023 if the production pattern holds.

Fans have adored watching One of Us Is Lying’s two excellent seasons. The program also offers a unique narrative with a wide range of fascinating characters and unexpected twists.

The program has received a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb, an audience rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average viewer score of 77%. Seventy-seven percent of Google users indicated they liked viewing it.