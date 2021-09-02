Internet Says “Nolan’s Tenet will come as Inception’s Sequel”

Who expects that you have Booked the ticket for Fast and Furious presentation Hobbs and Shaw. And then Nolan releasing his upcoming movie in the theatre. Yes Exactly, Warner Brothers have released the trailer before Hobbs and Shaw is begin. Currently, Trailer is released only on theory only. Still, it does not get the height of the internet.

Nolan has released his upcoming movie Tenet’s trailer in the theatre with Hobbs and Shaw. So if you want to see the trailer of the Tenet then you have to book Hobbs and Shaw ticket. While the teaser is released and then after some time there are multiple rumors are comes turns many stories about the movie. And Some reports say Tenet is the Secret Sequal of Nolan’s Movie Inception. It remains blockbuster in the 201o.

The trailer comes out with the tagline “Time has come for a new protagonist,” and people are started making stories with that tag line. In One Minute Trailer, its film is likely to further story of the Inception. In the trailer there, the same universe is created which is created in the Inception. The tagline has little pragmatic effects when it is released.

Tenet’s trailer is not really the same as the Inception but the concept behind the trailer “Time.” It resides in the Inception. Nolan always comes up with the next level universe. And Now Tenet is on the Same Way. The budget of the film is $250 Million, while Inception is made with the $185 Million. So, in that case, Tenet will become the most expensive movie by Christopher Nolan.

Twitter is also reacted in that way. Everyone is questioning that Tenet will be a Secret Sequel of Inception. Also, there is another story is connected with the rumor. They Said, “Tenet could reveal that the dream tech developed for the military in Inception has gone even further, or been developed into something even more dangerous, this time allowing spy missions to not work in the realm of dreams but possibly travel through time.

Older Protagonist will become the hero here.