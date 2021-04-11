‘The woman in the window’: final trailer and release date of the Netflix movie with Amy Adams that promises to be one of the thrillers of the year

The coronavirus pandemic caused the delay of countless films, but in some cases their distributors chose to sell them directly to a streaming platform. That was what happened in the case of ‘The woman in the window’, the thriller starring Amy Adams of which Netflix has already launched its final trailer.

This new advance comes practically 16 months after Fox started the promotional campaign of ‘The woman in the window’. At that time, its premiere was scheduled for May 15, 2020, which was not possible due to the coronavirus. It was then that Netflix came on the scene and it took control of the exhibition rights for an amount that was not disclosed.

A long-awaited adaptation

‘The woman in the window’ is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by AJ Finn, a best seller published in 2018 and whose popularity led to its leap to the big screen taking place in a fulminant way.

The story of ‘The Woman in the Window’ inevitably makes one think of ‘Rear Window’: Dr. Anna Fox suffers from agoraphobia, because she spends all the time locked in each watching movies and gossiping about the lives of her neighbors. Everything gets complicated when one day he sees that something strange happens in the Russell house, a family considered to be a model in the neighborhood …

It is clear that the great claim of ‘The woman in the window’ is the presence of Adams in front of the cast, but beware, they also appear in it Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh o un Wyatt Russell very fashionable for giving life to John Walker in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. In addition, behind the cameras we have Joe Wright, responsible for titles such as ‘Atonement’ or ‘The darkest moment’.

Netflix plans to premiere ‘The woman in the window’ next may 14.