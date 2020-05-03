Entertainment

“Home Before Dark” Season 2: Here’s What We Know So Far!!

May 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
Home Before Dark Season 2
“Home Before Dark” is an American mystery drama web television series which is created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. If you love to watch the journey of a young journalist, Hyde Lysiak then the series would have been proven to be the best series.  The story is based on a girl who involves in a mystery and tries to uncover it as soon as she shifted to the lakeside small town. While she tucks in a mystery that is difficult to solve as her own father is involved in it. The series is a thrilling and exciting piece of cake that you will surely love to watch on Apple TV+.

“Home Before Dark” – Cast

This thrilling web series has an amazing and talented star cast. That includes Louis Herthum, Brooklyn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Michael Weston, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Joelle Carter, Adrian Hough, and Deric McCabe.

After the first season did release back on 3 April 2020, all the fans and viewers were expecting the first three episodes to premiere. But Dana did decide to release the entire season at once to entertain the viewers in the quarantine days. So the viewership of the series will increase by the day as people are spending most of their precious time at home.

When will season 2 release

Season 1 is a huge success which makes sure that the next season will be sure to go. Dana Fox confirmed that season 2 is happening. So the next season will arrive in late 2021 as the production needs to explore the young girl more. Considering the current outbreak of Coronavirus, the filming of the season will not be happening soon. But the series will be worth waiting for all the thrill and excitement.

What to expect from season 2?

From the first season, we know Richie is alive so season 2 will be about the interesting search for Richie. While Hilde knows that she is alive and may have escaped after everything happened. All the fans will know about the person behind kidnapping Richie. Overall, season 2 will be full of excitement and mysteries waiting for you to unravel them. It will be indeed worth waiting for the next season of “Home Before Dark”.

