Final Edition for Saint Seiya: the details of the new Japanese edition

The manga of Saint Seiya, aka Knights of the Zodiac, is now well known to audiences all over the world. First published in Weekly Shonen Jump in the 1980s, it has become a mainstay of the shonen. With the new life gained in the Akita Shoten publishing house, which bought the rights from Shueisha, new versions are coming.

In addition to the famous sequels like Lost Canvas, to spin-offs like Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho and the alternate isekai universes of Saint Seiya: Meioden Dark Wing, Akita Shoten has decided to re-release the original adventures of The Knights of the Zodiac.

It was indeed “Saint Seiya – Final Edition” announced, a brand new edition and which will be available in Japan starting June 8, 2021. Within these volumes will also be included other stories not present in the first editions, such as Saint Seiya – Episode 0. June 8, 2021 the first two volumes of the Final Edition will be published, with the first consisting of 266 pages and the second of 290 pages. The cost is 1100 yen each, or about 8.45 euros.

It is not yet known how many volumes it will consist of the Saint Seiya Final Edition. Do you remember how Masami Kurumada’s famous masterpiece was born?