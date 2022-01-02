What Happens During Prophase:

The nuclear envelope breaks down, and the chromosomes become visible. The spindle apparatus forms, and the chromosomes attach to the spindle fibers.

What happens during metaphase:

The chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell.

What happens during telophase:

The chromosomes reach their respective poles, and a new nuclear envelope forms around each set of chromosomes. Cytokinesis then occurs, dividing the cell into two daughter cells.

During mitosis, many important things are happening at once! This causes the process to be so complex and difficult to understand. However, understanding the individual steps of mitosis makes it much easier to follow along.

