Parasite, Squid Game, RRR, and other international films and TV series have found an increasingly receptive audience in the United States. The most recent smash hit on a global scale is Anatomy of a Fall. It seems that English is the primary language of Anatomy of a Fall, in contrast to the titles listed above.

One of the most critically praised films of 2023, Anatomy of a Fall, had a splashy autumn release. It was one of the better-reviewed films of the year, and it has already been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes; it debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d’Or, the fest’s highest award.

All the information you could want on the anatomy of a fall is available here.

Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall?

At this very moment, only cinemas throughout the globe are showing Anatomy of a Fall. Early 2024 is a possible window for the streaming release of The Anatomy of a Fall. Nevertheless, the movie’s streaming availability has not been announced as of yet.

This film made its world debut on May 21, 2023, at the Cannes Film Festival. The North American distribution rights for the film were acquired by the American production and distribution firm Neon, which released it in select theaters in the US on October 13, 2023. But by the next week, additional cinemas began showing the picture.

Since Anatomy of Fall was published in the US in October, it is reasonable to assume that Hulu will stream the film in early 2024.

Anatomy of a Fall Cast

Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter

Sandra Hüller plays Sandra, a renowned novelist who becomes a prime suspect in her husband’s mysterious death. It would be a huge understatement to say that Hüller is the film’s protagonist; the whole plot of Anatomy of a Fall hinges on her performance, which compels viewers to go further into the character than the jury does in the film.

Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi

Swann Arlaud plays Sandra’s lawyer, Maître Vincent Renzi, in Anatomy of a Fall. Although he is mostly focused on his performing profession, the actor is also a filmmaker, as evidenced by the credits of Little White Dude and Zorey, two short films.

Milo Machado Graner as Daniel Maleski

Milo Machado-Graner portrays Samuel and Sandra’s kid, Daniel. An accident almost blinds the protagonist, and his condition is pivotal to the unraveling of the mystery and the horrific predicament in Anatomy of a Fall.

Jehnny Beth as Marge Berger

Marge is portrayed by Jehnny Beth, one of the most talented actors in Anatomy of a Fall. The actress is better known for her work as a producer and singer-songwriter, even though she plays a significant supporting role.

The other cast members are as follows:

Saadia Bentaieb as Nour

Camille Rutherford as Zoé Solidor

Antoine Reinartz as the prosecutor

Samuel Theis as Samuel Maleski

Anne Rotger as the President

Sophie Fillières as Monica

Anatomy of a Fall Plot

Anatomy of a Fall takes place in France and focuses on the judicial proceedings that followed a father’s and husband’s mysterious deaths from a balcony fall. Sandra, Samuel’s German wife, is the prime suspect in his murder. Daniel, their blind little son, is the only other person who may have seen what happened.

The detectives start to build a case against Sandra as they interrogate her and Daniel independently. Daniel freely confesses that he occasionally leaves the house when his parents argue and shout at each other; as a result, he was not at home when his father fell and dies.

Sandra insists she is innocent, but the fact that she is German and the French investigators speak largely English makes her narrative seem even more unlikely.

Plus, the detectives found proof that Sandra had cheated on her husband before, which is a major factor in the many arguments that have broken out between them in the last year. She maintains her stance that her husband’s death was an accident, but she does not reject the affair.

Anatomy of a Fall Trailer

The 17th of August saw the debut of the Anatomy of a Fall trailer. At the beginning of the film, we see the mother frantically attempting to tell her small son, Daniel, that she is not a monster as she gently wakes him up. The catastrophic catastrophe is far from straightforward, and the story’s events show how marriage’s inner workings are put to the test.

The reality is not black and white, and this killing raises more questions than answers, as Sandra is pressed to be as specific as possible by attorneys and police.