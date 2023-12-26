Oh My Ghost Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

While you cross off each K-drama web series in this genre, keep an eye out for a new romantic comedy special. Your collection needs more series, so go ahead and add some new ones to your tick box collection. In addition to being a comedic adrenaline drama, Oh My Ghost is a romantic comedy.

Yoo Je-won directed the original Korean version of the program. Writers Yang Hee-Seung and Yang Seo-Yoon are responsible for it. Producers for the first season include Lee So-Yoon, Choi Jin-hee, Park Ji-young, and Jo Moon-Joo. The protagonist of the play is a shy, self-conscious girl.

Kim Sung-yool, Yoo Jong-Hyeon, and Im Ha-young are the composers behind this exciting series. You may also hear the song called “Oh My Ghostess” if you choose. With an engaging plot in the first season, it’s easy to win over viewers.

Fans are now wondering whether there will be a second season of Oh My Ghost. When is it scheduled to take place? Could you tell me who could star in it? On top of that, I have the solutions to all of your problems.

Oh My Ghost Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official word on whether or not “Oh My Ghost” will return for a second season as of this writing. The best course of action for fans is to wait for word from the network or the show’s producers. If there is a renewal, we may expect a release date sometime around the beginning of 2024.

Oh My Ghost Storyline

Na Bong-sun (Park Bo-young) is an assistant cook at Sun Restaurant who is chronically scolded for her very shy and self-conscious demeanor, lack of social circle, and lack of confidence. Additionally, her shaman grandmother has given her the gift of seeing spirits on occasion.

Shin Soon-ae, played by Kim Seul-gi, is a lusty virgin ghost who visits Bong-sun one day. Because Soon-ae has never had a romantic relationship in her brief life and thinks that losing her virginity is the only way to “resolve her grudge” and go to the afterlife, she finds Bong-sun to be the ideal vessel to seduce as many men as possible.

Bong-sun has an unspoken romantic interest in her employer, the haughty celebrity chef Kang Sun-woo (Jo Jung-suk). After Sun-woo’s college buddy and TV producer Lee So-hyung (Park Jung-ah) crushed his heart, he hasn’t dated anybody since.

However, Bong-sun manages to capture his attention when she abruptly sheds her timidity and transforms into an ebullient, vibrant lady. In the meanwhile, Sun-woo’s brother-in-law, the good-natured police officer Choi Sung-jae (Lim Ju-hwan), is embroiled in the mystery surrounding Soon-ae’s murder.

Oh My Ghost Cast

Park Bo-young as Na Bong-sun

Jo Jung-suk as Kang Sun-woo

Lim Ju-hwan as Choi Sung-jae

Kim Seul-gi as Shin Soon-ae

Park Jung-ah as Lee So-hyung

Shin Hye-sun as Kang Eun-hee

Kang Ki-young as Heo Min-soo

Choi Min-chul as Jo Dong-chul

Kwak Si-yang as Seo Joon

Oh Eui-shik as Choi Ji-woong

Shin Eun-kyung as Jo Hye-young

Lee Dae-yeon as Shin Myung-ho

Lee Hak-joo as Shin Kyung-mo

Lee Jung-eun as Shaman in Seobinggo-dong

Kim Sung-bum as Han Jin-goo

Choi Woong as Joo Chang-gyu / Yoon Chang-sub

Lee Joo-sil as Bong-sun’s grandmother

Oh My Ghost Season 1 Ending

Bong Sun’s spirit, Soon Ae, says a heartfelt goodbye to this world and hello to the next in the last episode of the first season. At the same time, Ae’s dad finds out his daughter was murdered, and he’s so shocked that he passes out.

Through her encounters with the specter, Bong Sun miraculously helps him become well. At the end of the series, Bong Sun and Sung Woo, who was both her boss and her love interest, reconcile and are ready to start a new chapter in their lives together.

Oh My Ghost Season 2 Plot

Even though there is currently no trailer for season 2 of “Oh My Ghost,” fans may anticipate that the show will continue just where season 1 ended. Sung Woo and Bong Sun’s chemistry will be on full display for viewers.

Many are hoping that Min Soo and the other characters in the program will also get their due. The second season of the entertaining dramedy “Oh My Ghost” has been greenlit.

Season 2 of “Oh My Ghost” will include the return of several familiar figures from the first film. Jo Jung Suk, Park Bo Young, Kim Seul Gi, and other beloved performers will showcase their acting chops further in the series.

Where to watch Oh My Ghost?

The series is accessible for streaming on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and fans may watch it on Viki as well.