Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Retrieved MMO The game itself serves as the primary plot point of the comedy/romance anime Junkie, which is also known as Net Juu no Susume. On the surface, this anime seems to have some similarities with Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku. The protagonist and the protagonist’s love interest have a similar nature, however unlike Wotakoi, they are strangers to each other.

Retrieved MMO The original source material for the Junkie anime series is a manga with the same name by Rin Kokuyou. When Comico originally launched in October 2013, the manga series was one of the first serialized series available. Kadokawa’s first volume of collected manga under the MFC Comico banner was out on February 14, 2015, and was followed by volume two in July of the same year. As of this writing, 87 chapters of the manga have been released.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 Renewal Status

After 2015, the sabbatical will begin, according to Comico Web magazine. There have been no new manga chapters since then. The health of manga artist Rin Kokuyo was a major factor in the same. In 2018, Comico announced that Kokuy would be unable to finish the manga due to fatigue. The creators of the manga have thus decided to end the series.

Kokuyu has avoided the media and social media since 2015. While it is unclear whether Kokuyo is improving, the writer has returned to Twitter. The author tweeted a few apologies for the manga’s cancelation back in January of this year. After that, in December of 2019, Kokuy returned to social media. The manga artist has been updating often since then.

This suggests that Kokuyō’s health is finally improving. If things continue to go smoothly, the author may as well start creating comics again. Hence, prospects for the rebirth of Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 are fairly strong today. Kokuy may need some time to feel safe returning to the writing process.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Recovery of an MMO Junkie’ premiered on October 10, 2017, and concluded on December 12, 2017, with a total of 10 episodes. Along with the Blu-ray box set on December 8, 2017, came a “special” eleventh episode of the anime. The anime’s popularity skyrocketed shortly thereafter, and neither the manga nor the anime provided any clear indications of where the plot may be going.

The good news is that the manga and anime have not been scrapped entirely, so further volumes may be written if the author’s health improves. Therefore, there are currently no official announcements or confirmations on the upcoming season of the program, and given the circumstances, we probably won’t hear anything for quite some time. Fans will have to patiently await whether Studio Signal.MD is even using radar at this point.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Story

The show’s protagonist, Moriko Morioka, is having a midlife crisis and finding the world and its inhabitants to be a source of great anxiety. As a result of these issues, she decides to leave the job she has had for the previous eleven years, and upon doing so, finds that she is at last free and content. Now that she has so much spare time, she’s chosen to start gaming as a way to clear her head.

She creates a new identity for herself in the role-playing game ‘Fruits de Mer,’ changing into the guise of a dashing male hero. She finds a healer in her virtual world and begins to spend more time there. Yuuta Sakurai, a 28-year-old male, is in a predicament somewhat unlike Moriko’s and, by sheer coincidence, plays the same game as she does. Both of them end up running into each other later in the novel, and they don’t have a clue what’s in store for them.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Cast

Moriko Morioka Voiced by: Mamiko Noto(Japanese); Terri Doty(English)

Voiced by: Mamiko Noto(Japanese); Terri Doty(English) Yuta Sakurai Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai(Japanese); Josh Grelle(English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai(Japanese); Josh Grelle(English) Lily Voiced by: Reina Ueda(Japanese); Natalie Hoover(English)

Voiced by: Reina Ueda(Japanese); Natalie Hoover(English) Hayashi Voiced by: Ryōta Suzuki(Japanese); Aaron Dismuke(English)

Voiced by: Ryōta Suzuki(Japanese); Aaron Dismuke(English) Homare Koiwai Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno(Japanese); Ian Sinclair(English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno(Japanese); Ian Sinclair(English) Kazuomi Fujimoto Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English)

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English) Kanbe Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English) Lilac Voiced by: Yūka Aisaka(Japanese); Rachel Thompson(English)

Voiced by: Yūka Aisaka(Japanese); Rachel Thompson(English) Pokotaro Voiced by: Kazuhiro Sunseki(Japanese); Ben Phillips(English)

Voiced by: Kazuhiro Sunseki(Japanese); Ben Phillips(English) Himeralda Voiced by: Takanori Yagi(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English)

Voiced by: Takanori Yagi(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English) Yuki Voiced by: Akiho Kumahara(Japanese); Felecia Angelle(English)

Voiced by: Akiho Kumahara(Japanese); Felecia Angelle(English) Harth Voiced by: Yūko Yamazaki(Japanese); Apphia Yu(English)

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 Plot

Season 2’s storyline can’t be reliably predicted without access to the source material. But given that Sakurai and Moriko are shown to have affection for each other and to really meet in real life at the conclusion of Season 1, Season 2 is likely to have more sweet romance and humor between them. Perhaps they will both formally begin dating each other too.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no trailer for Season 2 since the program has not been renewed.

Where to watch Recovery of an MMO Junkie?

Although the first six episodes of the anime have fan dubbing accessible on the internet, the manga has not been translated into English, making it difficult for manga readers to appreciate the manga series. The first season of the anime may be seen in English dubbed and subbed on Crunchyroll. The show may also be seen on anime TV, GoGo Anime, and other similar sites.