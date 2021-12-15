What Would You Do If Your Son Was At Home:

If my son was at home, I would be very happy and relieved. I would give him a big hug and tell him how much I love him. I would also ask him about his day and what he did. We would then probably spend some time together talking or watching TV. If my son wanted to go out, I would let him, but I would worry about him until he came back. Overall, being at home with my son would be the best thing ever.

What would you do if your son was at school:

If my son was at school, I would feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I would be relieved that he was safe in school. On the other hand, I would miss him and worry about what he was doing. I would probably call his school to ask how he was and if everything is okay. Overall, having my son at school would be a good thing as it is important for him to receive an education.

What would you do if your son was on holiday:

If my son was on holiday, I would be very happy as I missed him and love spending time with him. We could go out together or stay home and watch TV like we normally do. If he wanted to go out, I wouldn’t say no but I might worry more because it’s not the place where we usually go together. Overall, having my son away with a family member friend would be a good thing because I really enjoy being with him.

What would you do if your son was at home meme:

This meme shows a man hugging his son, which demonstrates that he would be happy to have him at home. It then goes onto say that the son is either at school or on holiday. This suggests that the father does not want the son to be away from him for too long as he misses them when they are gone and wants their company back as soon as possible.

I think this meme will make most people smile because it is nice to see a father being so affectionate towards his child, even if it’s only a joke. I also think this meme might make some people cry but probably more men than women, as it reminds them of how much they miss their children when they’re not there.

I personally feel quite sad after reading this meme as I miss my little sister a lot and we had to separate recently due to university. This is probably why I feel sympathetic towards the father and son in this meme, as it reminds me of how badly I want her back with me and for us to keep living under the same roof.

I think this meme most likely targets fathers because they are usually very affectionate towards their children, especially when they’re young. When their son or daughter goes off to school or starts college, some fathers can feel quite lost without them around all day.

In fact, one of my dad’s friends was not happy when his eldest child left home for an apprenticeship at 16! It may also target mothers who’ve been through a similar experience or who are currently experiencing it. They may feel the same sadness and relief that both the father and son in this meme feel, depending on where they are.

I think some mothers might also feel a bit nervous when their kids go off to school because of all the bullying that can occur there, but perhaps less so than fathers.

city high what would you do year:-

This meme shows a group of four friends who are quite obviously in high school and seems to be about events that take place during the final year. There is a question mark on the image, which suggests there’s more information about these events further down the page. I think this meme might most likely target older students but could also appeal to younger ones as it reminds them what they will soon be experiencing themselves. Overall, I feel that this meme might make people laugh or smile because it reminds them of their own experiences or those of their children at high school. It may also make some people nostalgic, depending on how old they are now and when they left school.

I personally feel quite sad after looking at this picture because it makes me miss my time at school, especially the end of year assemblies and proms. It also reminds me about how much I miss having a fixed group of friends that I can see every day without any hassle or worries.

Sometimes, I even feel guilty for going to university because it means leaving behind my old friends and I think this meme will make most people who are experiencing the same thing feel quite sad as well.

I don’t think this meme targets anyone in particular but may appeal to high school students, their parents or people who have been through a similar situation themselves. Overall, it seems like a typical high school meme and should be pretty popular among those groups of people.