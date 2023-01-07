White House Plumbers Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

At least eight HBO shows were canceled in 2022, and enthusiasts aren’t too happy about it. This means that HBO needs to perform some damage control right away and fix any mistakes they may have made in the past. This is the time their new project, the upcoming miniseries called White House Plumbers, comes into play. I’ll have to correct you if you see the title and instantly thought of plumbers inside the White House

White House Plumbers is a political thriller with some funny parts. David Mandel will be in charge of directing it. Mandel is indeed a novelist, director, producer, and comedian. He is well-known for his work on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld.

Here is a trailer for “White House Plumbers,” an upcoming political thriller miniseries on HBO. The story is based on the fascinating true story of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, tried to bring down the government (played by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, respectively). Hunt and Liddy were accused of ruining the plans of Richard Nixon’s opponents, but they ended up destroying Nixon’s presidency instead.

The plan was to listen in on the leaders of the Democratic Party by putting “bugs” in the offices of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Washington Complex. But Hunt and Liddy were so bad at the jobs that they helped bring Nixon down.

White House Plumbers has been coming to HBO and Sky Atlantic. It is based on the real-life break-in just at the Democratic National Committee headquarters inside the Watergate Hotel in 1972, which led to the resignation of President Nixon.

Both these dramas and movies regarding Watergate have focused on Carl Bernstein as well as Bob Woodward of The Washington Post and the political fallout from the event. This one, however, looks more closely at the men who broke into the White House, who were called “The White House Plumbers.”

G. Gordon Liddy is played by Justin Theroux. He is an attorney and former FBI agent who worked again for the White House Special Investigations unit, also known as “The White House Plumbers.” Woody Harrelson plays E. Howard Hunt, a retired CIA officer who worked with Liddy to plan the break-in. Their wives are played by Lena Headey as well as Judy Greer.

White House Plumbers Season 1 Release Date

The five-part series White House Plumbers will premiere on HBO in the United States in March 2023, but the exact date has yet to be announced. Sky Atlantic has not yet been given an official start date in the UK.

White House Plumbers Season 1 Trailer

There is now a short trailer again For White House Plumbers. The show seems to be putting a funny spin on one of the biggest political scandals in history. Look at what’s below…

White House Plumbers Season 1 Cast

In the past, movies and TV shows about the Watergate Scandal have been led by actors like Robert Redford but also Dustin Hoffman, Anthony Hopkins, and even Kirsten Dunst but also Michelle Williams. The same will be true for the White House Plumbers cast.

HBO has said that Woody Harrelson or Justin Theroux, who might play Watergate geniuses E. Howard Hunt or G. Gordon Liddy will be the main stars of the upcoming series. Both Harrelson and Theroux have been the main character in an HBO show before. In the initial season of True Detective, Harrelson was the main character, and in The Leftovers, Theroux was indeed the main character.

Harrelson and Theroux will not be the only actors in the White House Plumbers cast. Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, John Carroll Lynch, and F. Murray Abraham, who was great in Season 2 of The White Lotus, are just a few of the other actors who will be in the movie.

White House Plumbers Season 1 Plot

The limited 5 episode series will likely look at what happened right before, during, and following the Watergate scandal. It will also likely go into detail about how this event has changed American politics. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to speak that the sequence will have something to say about political events happening now, especially when powerful people refuse to accept the results of an election or try to change them.

White House Plumbers is based in part on public records as well as the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. This same show follows two political saboteurs but rather Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) but also G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux).

It goes into their pasts and shows how they ended up being behind the break-in just at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972, which was later linked to President Nixon’s administration. It demonstrates how the two tried to protect the presidency but ended up bringing it down by accident.

Here is what HBO says about the story: “White House Plumbers” tells the story of how Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally brought down the presidency they were trying so hard to protect.

In “White House Plumbers,” many of the members of this well-known group will play some of the most infamous individuals from the history of American politics. If you know how the series got its name, you know that it comes from the Watergate scandal, which brought down President Richard Nixon’s political empire (per The Washington Post). In a strange twist, the people who worked for the President hired the “saboteurs” to help protect Nixon’s legacy, not to bring down his presidency, which is what they did.

The break-in at the Watergate Hotel was led by E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux). This was pretty much the beginning of the end for the Nixon administration.

Rich Sommer played Egil Krogh, a presidential advisor who pushed the Watergate team into action when he was in charge of President Nixon’s “Special Investigation Unit.” The unit was called the “plumbers,” and its main job was to “fix” leaks of information in the White House. Yes, “White House Plumbers” will look at everything about the Watergate scandal, from how it started to how it ended in a very public way.

Who Is Starring In White House Plumbers?

If you’re a fan of HBO’s “Veep” or “Testamentary,” you know that the production teams behind those shows did a great job of putting together first-rate ensemble casts. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they did the same thing with “White House Plumbers.”

The main stars of the new show are, of course, Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who were in HBO’s “True Detective” but also “The Leftovers,” respectively. Both of them will also be producing “White House Plumbers,” and they hope to share a lot of screen time.

Harrelson and Theroux are part of a star-studded cast that also includes Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”), Domhnall Gleeson (“Ex Machina”), Kiernan Shipka (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce”), Judy Greer (“Halloween”), Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”), Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”) If you know even one of those names, you know that “White House Plumbers” is a must-see show because of them.