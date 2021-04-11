Vigilante My Hero Academia: announced a mysterious project for chapter 100

While the return of the anime of My Hero Academia with the first episodes of the fifth season, and the recent developments of the manga, increase the general interest in the work of Kohei Horikoshi, the prequel spin-off series, Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals it seems to have important plans for the future, which will be revealed in the next chapter.

The story written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and drawn by Betten Court, published in the online magazine Shonen Jump +, is about to reach the important milestone of the 100th chapter, and to make the occasion more relevant, the two authors promised readers news about a particular initiative. As you can see from the post at the bottom, shared by @ Atsushi101X, the concluding table of chapter 99 represented the protagonist Crawler with a writing next to it, which reads “To celebrate the 100th chapter scheduled for April 24th there will be color pages! Also a special project is coming!“

As many would expect the announcement of the animated transposition of the prequel, it seems unlikely that such an important project will be advertised solely through the manga. Others have thought of a celebratory illustration by Kohei Horikoshi, still others have imagined a crossover story between the main series and the spin-off. What do you expect from this project? Would you like to see Deku and Crawler team up against Villains? Please let us know as usual in the comments section.

Recall that a future teacher of the Yuei has chased Crawler, and we leave you to an incredible clash between the protagonist and Ingenium.