When Does Zootopia Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix has not yet set an official release date for Zootopia on Netflix.

Zootopia is currently available to own and rent on DVD, Blu-Ray, digital download, and VOD. You can find the zootopia movie here: http://amzn.to/2fE5Nw4.

Zootopia Netflix release date:

In May of that year, a preview of the Zootopia movie was shown at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Disney held a special press screening at their El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 10, 2016, for Screen Actors Guild Association members. They were about to attend the SAG Awards voting meeting, during which they could vote for the animated feature category. A standalone screening of the film was shown at the Alamo Drafthouse on February 11, 2016.

Walt Disney Animation Studios hired seven diverse comedians and social media stars to promote Zootopia via live-streaming video service Twitter in what they called “Tweet Event.”

Hosted by comedian Bethany Mota, it began at 8:00 pm PST (05:00 UTC) on February 17, 2016, as she welcomed Twitter users to watch a pre-release airing of the film’s first 24 minutes.

Some of those invited included rapper Tyler, The Creator, and Pharrell Williams, who voiced characters in the movie.[68][69] On March 4, 2016, Disney released an extended preview exclusively through Twitter, reaching 8.2 million users.[70][71]

Zootopia’s world premiere took place on February 17, 2016, in Los Angeles, California, at the Regency Village Theater, where it ran for its first three days. The film was screened in advanced screenings at 50 cinemas in Canada on March 4, 2016, before premiering in theaters of United States on March 4, 2016.

Special guests at the event included filmmakers Rich Moore and Byron Howard alongside Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Shakira, who performed a rendition of Try Everything.

In Sydney, the film had its Australian premiere held on March 9, 2016. It was attended by director Byron Howard who flew from America to Australia especially for the event, Goodwin, Bateman, and Shakira. The film had its UK premiere on March 16, 2016, in London.

Zootopia was released in China on March 3, 2016—the first time Disney has released a film in that country precisely on the same date as the rest of the world. It is accompanied by a Chinese version of Try Everything (尝一口没事/尝试一下) performed by Chinese pop singer Jane Zhang.

She also helped promote the movie along with Jason Bateman through social media such as Sina Weibo and issued a statement: “I’m thrilled to be invited to sing for such an amazing film… For the first time, a Disney animated film will be released in China on the same day as its global premiere. I hope it can strengthen the friendship between Chinese and American people through music.”