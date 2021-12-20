What Time Is It In Bulgaria:

If you’re looking to visit Bulgaria, make sure to check out the best time to go here. The country has a lot to offer visitors, from its stunning mountains and lakes to its vibrant cities. So whether you’re looking for culture, history, outdoor activities or just some relaxation by the beach, Bulgaria will have something for you!

Bulgaria is a great place to visit all year round, but the summer months (June-August) are definitely the busiest and most popular time to go. If you want to avoid the crowds and enjoy lower prices, then September or April would be the best time to visit.

Despite Bulgaria being a popular tourist destination, most flights from Europe still go through a hub in another country. So depending where you’re based, it can take longer than expected to get there by plane if you choose this route – which is why many people decide to fly to neighbouring Romania instead, and travel by land afterwards.

There are two airports in Sofia – Sofia Airport (SOF) as well as smaller Vrazhdebna Airport (VDA). The airports are only about 10km apart and both offer transport into the city centre of Sofia as well as car hire facilities for those that want to explore on their own.

If you prefer not to drive while you’re here though, there are plenty of other options, such as buses, trains and taxis.

So, whether you’re looking to explore more of Europe or just take a break from the hustle and bustle of your home city, Bulgaria is definitely a destination worth considering!

Bulgaria is one of the few European countries with a great deal of untouched nature. If you like exploring, fishing and enjoying outdoor activities, this is definitely the go-to destination! The largest mountain range – the Rila mountains in southern Bulgaria are home to many meadows which attract thousands of wild flowers during springtime.

There is also plenty of wildlife in the forests surrounding them, including bears, deer and wildcats. Many parts of southern Bulgaria are protected nature reserves where hunting is strictly forbidden. This makes it an even better destination for those that prefer to hike without worrying about hitting an animal instead of its intended target!

If you’re more into cultural history over natural beauty though, then northern Bulgaria should be your choice when travelling to the country. This is where Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, as well as other popular destinations such as Veliko Tarnovo and Plovdiv are located. There you’ll find many historical monuments dating back from Roman times until today.

Bulgaria has a great transportation network that makes it easy to get around the country both by land and air.

When travelling within Bulgaria by bus, take advantage of so called “marshrutkas”. These leave on fixed routes and will pick up waiting passengers whenever they pass your stop. The prices for this type of transport are usually lower than those for normal buses or trains, making them very affordable too!

If you want to see more than just the major cities though, then travelling by train is probably your best option. The Bulgarian State Railways have regular services from Sofia to the Black Sea coastal towns of Varna and Burgas as well as Rousse in North Bulgaria.

If you want to explore even more destinations, then getting a car might be your only choice. Make sure that you’re insured, however, or else it can end up being very expensive!

Bulgaria has many different international bus companies operating routes all over Europe. Some of the most popular ones are Eurolines , which offers routes connecting major European cities with Sofia and other cities across Bulgaria; and Ilirea Tour , which travels between Romania (Bucharest) and various destinations in Eastern Europe including Bulgaria (Sofia). Travelling by bus is a great way to see a lot of the country quickly and at a low cost!