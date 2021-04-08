Creative launches the SXFI AIR GAMER, its new wired headphones for gaming with Super X-Fi holographic audio

Creative has announced the launch of SXFI AIR GAMER, a new off-road headset focused on gamers but also traditional users who want to listen to music, watch movies and make voice calls but who want an extra functionality in addition to sound quality.

We are faced with a model with circumaural design of closed speaker that has connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and wired USB-C with large padded canopies that on the outside have a large touch panel to control volume and music playback.





Inside we find drivers with neodymium magnets of 50mm diameter with a frequency response between 20 Hz and 20 KHz and with the technology Super X-Fi, which we have had the opportunity to test on other equipment from the manufacturer and which allows us to simulate the surround sound experience, which they call holographic, coming from a multichannel speaker system through the headphones.

Are compatible with SXFI BATTLE Mode, a sound profile designed specifically for video games and that tries to improve the positioning of the enemies in the game to offer a clearer idea of ​​where we have to move in the game.

The headphones also have a CommanderMic microphone that integrates a pop filter and SXFI inPerson technology with noise suppression and voice enhancement in video calls. In addition, this model incorporates GamerChat technology that allows the use of holographic audio with Bluetooth sound sources.

Lastly, the headphones come with a RGB LED ring light customizable with 16 million colors, a Kevlar-reinforced USB-C cable for durability and strength, a 3.5mm line-in cable, a Alternate NanoBoom microphone to the CommanderMic which is shorter and more discreet for use on the go and a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Availability and price

The Creative SXFI AIR GAMER has a recommended price of 139,99 euros and are available on the manufacturer’s website.

More information | Creative