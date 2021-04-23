EA announces mobile-only Battlefield game

EA has announced that your Industrial Toys mobile studio is working with DICE on a new Battlefield game for mobile devices. In addition, he has confirmed that this portable version is targeting a release date. for the next year 2022.

This untitled mobile Battlefield game is set to be an independent game created from scratch to bring the experience of “total war” de Battlefield to smartphones and tablets. In parallel, DICE is still developing a next-gen Battlefield game for PC and consoles. Furthermore, in a new blog post, Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE, says that the next Battlefield for mobile is finally ready to move forward. “after years of prototyping.”.

“Make no mistake, this is an independent game”writes Gabrielson. “A game completely different to which we are doing for consoles and PC, designed specifically for mobile devices. “. Also, he claims that this will be a game “comprehensive and skill-based” which is now entering a trial period.

The hallmarks of a Battlefield game include highly destructible environments, massive player and vehicle counts, so we hope these elements make the leap to this mobile Battlefield.

As for the next-gen Battlefield game, Gabrielson has offered a small update. The next game is in development at DICE with the help of Criterion and DICE LA to help create this “shared vision of the game”. In addition, a technology team in Gothenburg is also improving the underlying technology for the game.

“We’re in daily test mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best Battlefield game possible “writes Gabrielson. “I can tell you that it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield and takes it all to the next level. Epic scale. Total military war. Crazy and unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever. And everything has come to life powered by next-gen PCs and consoles.”He said about the next installment.

Battlefield has typically been an annual franchise for EA, but after Battlefield 5, DICE crippled it and announced that it would take one more year before launching the next game in the series. Is currently scheduled to launch in fiscal year 2022, which is between April 2021 and March 2022.