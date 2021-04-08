La via del apron arrives on Netflix: the anime is available with Italian dubbing

Netflix Italy has updated its rich catalog of exclusive anime by adding The way of the apron – The homemade yakuza, the series by JC Staff based on the homonymous manga by Kosuke Ono. The first season, available from today to all subscribers, consists of five episodes in both Japanese and subtitled with Italian dubbing.

Unfortunately the reviews aren’t rave about it many criticisms directed at the poor quality of JC Staff animations. the work done by the Japanese and Italian voice actors is excellent, but the episodes seem for most of the simple transpositions of the manga tables, with the camera moving on still illustrations. The studio will distribute thirteen anime series and two films in the course of 2021, so it is likely that production has been completed as quickly as possible.

The first season of the anime The way of the apron consists of five episodes lasting between fifteen and twenty minutes, and at the moment it is not clear if the anime will receive other episodes in the style of Great Pretender or if the one published is the first season over and over. Netflix hasn’t revealed any more information at the moment, so it looks like that the fifth episode can be considered as the season finale.

We remind you that in Italy the manga of La via del grembiule is also available, distributed by J-Pop and currently in progress with five volumes published. The sixth Volume will arrive in the comic shop, bookshop and online store on May 12, 2021.