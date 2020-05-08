Entertainment

Star Wars Spin-off : Reaction of Fans After Cancellation

May 8, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

Boba Fett Movie: Director Reveals Why This Star Wars Spin-Off Didn’t Happen

 A fictional character Boba Fett was a bounty hunter in the Star Wars franchise. Once again the director confirmed that he would make the movie with the fan-favorite bounty hunter. Since then, people must be waiting for it, and it never happened.

What were the rumors about parting ways from Star Wars Spin-off?

There are some assumptions about why the director parted his ways from the project. Some also said that director Trank was fired from the Lucasfilm. And there was no confirmation till the director Trank didn’t confirm it by himself.

What clarifications were made by the Director Trank about not happening Star Wars Spin-off?

In starting, Trank was made the part of so many rumors. But in an interview, he confirmed what actually happened between him and the LucasFilm studio. He revealed that he quit, as he knew that he was going to be fired if he didn’t. Trank also confirmed that he was struggling with some conflicts at that time along with his Fantastic Four movie. Furthermore, he also revealed how he got attached to the project of Boba Fett and was eagerly waiting for more movies to happen. But the filmmaker didn’t get specific about it, which made Trank quit. Trank also said that he would not do Star Wars movie and would not look for any blockbuster work.

READ:  Bojack Horseman season 6: Things you know about

What was the reaction of Fans After Cancellation?

Fans were eagerly waiting for the movie to happen. But once everything got clear that it’s never going to happen, the fans lost hope for anymore Star Wars standalone movie. But we should also make sure that it was definitely a good decision as to its a sign that more fantastic and exciting films are on its way to entertain us.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.