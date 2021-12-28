What Is A RomCom:

A romcom, short for a romantic comedy, is a genre of film that combines humor and romance. The typical plotline involves two people attracted to each other but facing various obstacles before being together.

Some of the most well-known and beloved romcoms include The Princess Bride, 10 Things I Hate About You, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. While the rom-com genre has been around since the silent era, it has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

Why we love them:

So what makes romcoms so popular? For one thing, they’re always upbeat. They provide viewers with a much-needed escape from reality and allow them to root for the happy ending.

Romcoms are also a great way to see classic tropes played out in a new way. For example, the meet-cute is a genre staple, but it’s always fun to see how different filmmakers execute it.

Lastly, romcoms are just plain enjoyable to watch. They’re light and fluffy but still pack an emotional punch. And let’s be honest: who doesn’t love a good love story?

Recent examples:

Some recent examples of excellent romcoms include The Big Sick, Crazy Rich Asians, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. These films have all been critical and commercial successes, and there’s no doubt that they’ll continue to inspire filmmakers for years to come.

Of course, other factors make a rom-com good besides the film itself. It’s all about whether or not you relate to these characters and their relationship struggles. That said, there are plenty of excellent examples out there right now!

So if you’re in the mood for a good laugh and a heart-warming story, be sure to check out a rom-com. You won’t regret it!

Romcom anime:

Romance comedy is a story of a boy and girl meeting, falling in love, and living happily ever after.

The old version of this anime involves some sort of complication to keep the relationship from progressing further. This usually takes the form of one protagonist deciding not to confess their feelings or running away due to an event at the end of each arc. The new rom-com anime replaces this with more interesting situational problems like time travel, alternate worlds, etc…

Favorite RomCom Anime:

Chihayafuru 2, Ano Hana, Kokoro Connect, Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai(Season 1), Nisekoi, Silver Spoon S2, Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru.

Chihayafuru 2:

This anime is about Chihaya Ayase, a beautiful and talented young woman who has harbored an obsession with the traditional Japanese card game karuta since she was a child. As a high school student, she meets Arata Wataya, a transfer student passionate about karate.

Chihaya quickly becomes captivated by Arata’s talents and starts playing karuta competitively. Along with her friends Taichi Mashima and Nishida Hiroaki, Chihaya enters several competitions and slowly starts making progress in the world of competitive karuta.

Ano Hana:

When their friend Menma dies suddenly, Jintan and his childhood friends are reunited for the first time in years. Each of them is now a high school student, but they haven’t seen each other since Menma’s death.

A strange rumor is going around school that Menma has come back to life, and Jintan decides to investigate. He soon learns that the words are valid and that he must help Menma recover her lost memories so she can move on. The estranged group of friends soon reconnect to help Menma accomplish her goal, but unexpected events throw them all into an emotional roller-coaster ride.

rom-com books:

Kokoro Connect:

The members of the Cultural Research Club—Taichi, Iori, Himeko, Yoshifumi, and Yui—encounter a bizarre phenomenon where they switch bodies with each other. As they struggle to cope with this new development, they soon discover that it isn’t just their bodies that are swapped; their minds and hearts are switched as well. Now they must find a way to return their minds and hearts to their original bodies before the club’s upcoming cultural festival.

What is a romantic comedy in literature:

A romantic comedy is a love story that combines humor and romance. The characters are usually lighthearted and funny, and the plot is designed to make you laugh and cheer for the happy couple. Romance comedies often involve some sort of obstacle that the lovers must overcome to be together, but they always find a way to triumph in the end.

Rom-com anime:

Makoto Itou is a shy romantic high school student who has been friends with the calm and attractive Kotonoha Katsura since he was young. He decides to finally confess his love for Kotonoha in the form of a letter, but not before asking his excellent friend Sekai Saionji—who likes him—to help him prepare for what everyone around them thinks will be their last year in high school. However, when Makoto meets up with Sekai at the location they agreed upon, he encounters an unexpected stranger: Kotonoha’s beautiful and mysterious mother, Setsuna Sakashita.