Find out how to watch this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony

Everything ready for a portion of anime in company? The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021 they are almost here! Our presenters Tim Lyu Y Crunchyroll-Hime They will be the ones who lead the gala in which your favorite anime titles will receive all kinds of accolades, nominations and great awards such as Best Character Design The Best Girl. The users of they will be able to see it February 20 at 02:00 live, then available on a delayed basis.

In addition to the winners at the ceremony, there will also be announcements, exclusive previews, messages from special guests, and much more. The Anime Awards 2021 of Crunchyroll can be viewed from the main page of Crunchyroll and from several online links, so we leave you the list so you can see it your way and where you prefer:

Spain

Facebook / YouTube

After the celebration of the Anime Awards 2021These can be viewed again as archived video on the platforms of the different regions, with the exception of VK in Russia.

And to comply with the safety regulations and restrictions that the situation with COVID-19 implies, this year the ceremony will be something different! It will be a completely virtual ceremony to honor our favorite titles and talents of 2020.

There will also be several streamers that will make emissions from the Anime Awards so that fans can meet and discuss with them or each other what is happening.

Get yourself an arsenal of snacks and refreshments, make your predictions about the winners, and get ready … It’s time to celebrate the best of another year of anime together!