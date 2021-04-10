Bleach: Nelliel is ready to protect you in this gorgeous tattoo

Despite having made brief appearances throughout the history of Bleach, Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck seems to have remained in the hearts of numerous fans. As evidence of this, here is a tattoo that represents her.

Appearing for the first time in the form of a child, theStart up he soon joins the group of protagonists intent on bringing Orihime home. During the fight between Ichigo and the fifth Espada, Nnoitra Gilga, the Hollow proves to be able to reach a adult form and to be the original third Sword, once hunted by the same opponent as the protagonist.

The appearance of the young woman after the transformation was certainly impact for many fans, so much so that the user Instagram Ink About has reported on his profile a tattoo that represents the Arrancar with these features. In the photo Nel appears with a concentrated look while brandisce la sua Zanpakuto and at the bottom left you can also see the number three which represents his position within the elite group of the Hueco Mundo made up of the ten most powerful Hollows.

The true strength of the girl it was possible to ascertain thanks to the particular abilities shown in Bleach which can be observed again by fans thanks to a return to Italy of Bleach.

