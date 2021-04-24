we reveal which mobile took each photo

We were able to gather eight of the most powerful smartphones at a photographic level and we faced them in a great comparison, which was also a forum for you to express your opinion. But with a blind comparison we proposed to vote without knowing which smartphone was behind each photo and thus avoid perhaps involuntary biases. Curious to see who wins this time? Well finally we bring you the results of the blind comparison.

Since it was not mandatory to vote in all of them, what we will do (as on other occasions) is add the percentages as points. In each category we give three points to the one who gets the most votes, two to the second and one to the third, and at the end we count and mount the podium.

We remind you of the candidate participants:

In each case we put a reminder of the image in question as a thumbnail, being able to see them in large size in the blind comparison as such. Below are the votes and which photo corresponds to each mobile.

Image 1: automatic mode

A: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ 1r PUESTO ]

] B: iPhone 12 Pro Max [6º]

C: OPPO Find X3 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] D: Xiaomi Mi 11 [ 2º PUESTO ]

] E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [4º]

F: OnePlus 9 Pro [5º]

G: Sony Xperia 5 II [7º]

Photography automatically, without pulling HDR or high resolutions (in cases where two modes are available). Here you liked the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, coinciding with the one that also seemed the winner analyzing the same type of shot in the general comparison. The second place is for the Xiaomi Mi 11, which although at a distance from the Mate manages to stand out from the rest.

Image 2: wide angle

A: OPPO Find X3 Pro [ 1r PUESTO ]

] B: Sony Xperia 5 II [6º]

C: iPhone 12 Pro Max [ 2º PUESTO ]

] D: OnePlus 9 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [4º]

F: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [5º]

G: Xiaomi Mi 11 [7º]

In this case you give the victory to OPPO Find X3 Pro, not far from the second (the iPhone 12 Pro Max). In the general we left OPPO in second place in this type of shot, although we gave the victory to Mate (and, according to your preferences, it does not deserve it in this case).

Image 3: high resolution

A: Xiaomi Mi 11 [5º]

B: OnePlus 9 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] C: iPhone 12 Pro Max [ 1r PUESTO ]

] D: Sony Xperia 5 II [4º]

E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 2º PUESTO ]

] F: OPPO Find X3 Pro [6º]

G: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [7º]

The iPhone 12 Pro Max here it receives proportionally much more votes than the rest, with a second place for the Galaxy S21 Ultra (more or less with half the votes). Interestingly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12 megapixel sensor, so it does not compete as much in this case as others with up to 108 megapixels.

Image 4: portrait

A: OPPO Find X3 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] B: OnePlus 9 Pro [5º]

C: Xiaomi Mi 11 [6º]

D: iPhone 12 Pro Max [ 1r PUESTO ]

] E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 2º PUESTO ]

] F: Sony Xperia 5 II [7º]

G: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [4º]

Something more distributed this time. You liked the portrait of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but a short distance from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. In this case it also coincides with the verdict we gave in the general, although only in first place.

Image 5: zoom

A: OnePlus 9 Pro [4º]

B: Xiaomi Mi 11 [5º]

C: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ 2º PUESTO ]

] D: Sony Xperia 5 II [6º]

E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 1r PUESTO ]

] F: OPPO Find X3 Pro [ 3º PUESTO ]

] G: iPhone 12 Pro Max [7º]

It was to be expected that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra came out the winner, having the maximum optical zoom, and what a beating. It is followed by the Mate 40 Pro, which also has a competitive optical zoom, but at a great distance.

Image 6: interiors

A: Sony Xperia 5 II [7º]

B: Xiaomi Mi 11 [6º]

C: OnePlus 9 Pro [ 2º PUESTO ]

] D: OPPO Find X3 Pro [5º]

E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 1r PUESTO ]

] F: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] G: iPhone 12 Pro Max [4º]

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in this photo in automatic mode (without HDR or high resolution), this time at less distance from the rest. Almost tied (by three votes) are the OnePlus 9 Pro (second) and the Mate 40 Pro (third), the latter coinciding with the result in this type of photography in the general comparison.

Image 7: night

A: iPhone 12 Pro Max [ 1r PUESTO ]

] B: Sony Xperia 5 II [4º]

C: OnePlus 9 Pro [6º]

D: OPPO Find X3 Pro [5º]

E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 3r PUESTO ]

] F: Xiaomi Mi 11 [7º]

G: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [2º PUESTO]

In this case, the iPhone 12 Pro Max With respect to the others, with a second place for the Mate 40 Pro. In general, it seemed to us, however, that in this type of scenario Huawei solved better and we gave them the medals in reverse order.

Image 8: night portrait

A: OnePlus 9 Pro [6º]

B: OPPO Find X3 Pro [5º]

C: iPhone 12 Pro Max [4º]

D: Sony Xperia 5 II [7º]

E: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [ 1r PUESTO ]

] F: Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ 3r PUESTO ]

] G: Xiaomi Mi 11 [2º PUESTO]

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also takes the pole in this shot. We also have a very close result in second and third place, winning by only five votes the Mi 11 over the Mate 40 Poro.

And the winners, according to Xataka readers, are …

Adding the three points for each first place, the two points for each second and the point for each third place, the results are as follows:

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (16 points)

(16 points) 2nd place: iPhone 12 Pro Max (12 points)

(12 points) 3rd place: Huawei Mate 40 Pro (9 marks)

(9 marks) 4th place: OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 (4 points)

5th place: OPPO Find X3 Pro (3 points)

6th place: Sony Xperia 5 II (0 points)

Does this coincide with what you had voted for? Or with the mobiles that you thought would stand out the most? We quite like doing this comparison because it shows, perhaps, a result that combines more technical criteria with others more related to personal preferences (for example, more saturated photos).

As we have been commenting, there are times when more or less the assessment coincides with the one we made in the same scene (but different photo) in the general comparison, but in other cases on the contrary, quite different. In any case, it is curious and we hope you find it so too. Thank you very much for participating and sharing your opinions!