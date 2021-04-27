macOS Big Sur 11.3 now available: compatibility improvements and new features are coming for everyone

After a few weeks of development with its subsequent beta versions, macOS Big Sur 11.3 final version is now available. You can update manually via System Preferences (‘Software Update’ panel) or you can let the automatic updates take effect later.

A great little update for macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur 11.3 has some interesting news that we have been seeing with the past beta versions, such as the support to use stereo sound in two HomePods configured as audio output of the Mac. There are also improvements in compatibility and use of the applications for iPadOS that we can install and run on the Mac with chip M1.

In the ‘About this Mac’ panel we will also find a new tab that will indicate the warranty status of the device, very much in the style of the iPhone and iPad; and in Safari we will have more customization options on the new tab pages.

As always, we recommend that you update the system as soon as possible (although without overwhelming us) since this time we are talking about a final and stable version. Letting your Mac use older versions of macOS increases the risk of being a victim of security holes and incompatibilities with company services.