Design, screen, processors, connectivity and more

At yesterday’s keynote, to the surprise of many, Apple introduced new iMac. Some machines with a complete exterior redesign, with seven new colors and with a multitude of details inside. Some machines that Sold together with Intel 21.5 and 27-inch models. Let’s compare them.

Very clear differences with other invisible ones

It is clear that the first difference between these two computers is in design. This is a very personal comparison that we will not touch on in this article. That being said, the first and foremost difference between these iMacs is in the processor. The new computers enjoy M1 chips and leave Intel behind.

A change that improves performance, energy consumption, speed and even security, as the new keyboards offer us Touch ID to identify ourselves. Other differences are found in screen resolutions and connectivity.

In this comparison we will add the 27-inch iMac from 2020. We add it as a frame of referencesince a direct comparison makes little sense. Let us also bear in mind that in iMac with Intel the processor is of the desktop range, a detail that we should not overlook.

Specifications and more specifications

iMac 24 “2021 (2 ports)

iMac 24 “2021 (4 ports)

iMac 21.5 “2019 (4K retina)

iMac 27″ 2020 (5K retina)

Processor

8-core M1 and 16-core Neural Engine

8-core M1 and 16-core Neural Engine

Intel 8th generation

3.6Hz Quad Core Core i3 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz

3.0Hz 6-core Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

3.2Hz 6-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz

10th Gen Intel

Core i5 de 6 núcleos a 3,1 GHz con Turbo Boost hasta 4,5 GHz,

Core i5 de 6 núcleos a 3,3 GHz con Turbo Boost hasta 4,8 GHz,

Core i7 de 8 núcleos a 3,8 GHz con Turbo Boost hasta 5,0 GHz,

Core i9 de 10 núcleos a 3,6 GHz con Turbo Boost hasta 5,0 GHz

GPU

7-core M1

8-core M1

Radeon Pro 555X with 2GB GDDR5 memory

Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB

Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB GDDR6 memory

Radeon Pro 5700 XT con 16GB

RAM

8GB of unified memory

16GB of unified memory

8GB of unified memory

16GB of unified memory

8 GB

16 GB

32 GB

8 GB

16 GB

32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

Storage

SSD de 256 GB

SSD de 512 GB

1 TB SSD

SSD de 256 GB

SSD de 512 GB

1 TB SSD

2 TB SSD

SSD de 256 GB

Fusion Drive de 1TB

SSD de 256 GB

SSD de 512 GB

1 TB SSD

2 TB SSD

4 TB SSD

8 TB SSD
iMac

IMAC 24 “2021 (2 PORTS)

IMAC 24 “2021 (4 PORTS)

IMAC 21.5 “2019 (4K RETINA)

IMAC 27″ 2020 (5K RETINA)

Screen

24-inch Retina 4.5K

4,480-by-2,520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors

Brightness of 500 nights

Wide color gamut (P3)

True Tone Technology

24-inch Retina 4.5K

4,480-by-2,520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors

Brightness of 500 nights

Wide color gamut (P3)

True Tone Technology

21.5-inch LED-backlit display

4,096 x 2,304 pixels

4K Retina Display

Brightness of 500 nights

Wide color gamut (P3)

27-inch LED-backlit display

5,120 x 2,880 pixels

Configurable with nanotextured glass

Retina 5K display

Brightness of 500 nights

Wide color gamut (P3)

True Tone Technology

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Ethernet Gigabit (opcional)

2x USB 4 / Thunderbolt 3

3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Ethernet Gigabit

2x USB 4 / Thunderbolt 3

2 USB 3.1 Gen 2

3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Ethernet Gigabit

4x USB-A

2x Thunderbolt 3

SDXC card slot

3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Ethernet  10 Gb (opcional)

4x USB-A

2x Thunderbolt 3

SDXC card slot

3.5mm headphone jack

Cameras

1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 chip image signal processor

1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 chip image signal processor

FaceTime HD camera

Cámara FaceTime HD a 1080p

Sound

Six-speaker hi-fi system with force-canceling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Spatial audio support when playing video with Dolby Atmos

Studio-quality three-microphone array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming technology

Six-speaker hi-fi system with force-canceling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Spatial audio support when playing video with Dolby Atmos

Studio-quality three-microphone array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming technology

Stereo speakers

Microphone

Stereo speakers

Studio-quality set of three microphones

External displays

An external monitor with a resolution of up to 6K at 60 Hz

Thunderbolt 3 digital video output

Native DisplayPort output via USB-C

VGA, HDMI, DVI and Thunderbolt 2 outputs via adapters (sold separately)

An external monitor with a resolution of up to 6K at 60 Hz

Thunderbolt 3 digital video output

Native DisplayPort output via USB-C

VGA, HDMI, DVI and Thunderbolt 2 outputs via adapters (sold separately)

A 5K monitor at 60 Hz or two 4K screens at 60 Hz

Up to two 6K 60Hz, one 5K 60Hz, or two 4K 60Hz displays

Extras

“Hey Siri” support

Compatible con un Magic Keyboard con Touch ID (No incluido)

“Hey Siri” support

Compatible con un Magic Keyboard con Touch ID ( incluido)

“Hey Siri” support

Price

From 1449 euros

From 1669 euros

Discontinued

From 1999 euros

The new iMac in detail: Touch ID, base model specs, braided cables, MagSafe, colors, ports and more

It is clear that the renewal of these iMac goes far beyond the design of these new computers. Thanks to the new architecture and the M1 chip we are facing spectacular and spectacularly thin computers. A luxury for those who see it and for those who use it.

