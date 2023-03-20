Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When it first came out, Tokyo Ravens was a great anime. The first season of the show was great. Fans of Tokyo Ravens couldn’t wait for season 2 to come out because the first season was so good.

Especially since we had to wait for more over nine years. We don’t know when Season 2 will come out.

Many fans abandoned the notion of a second season of Tokyo Ravens. If you’re still deciding if you should wait for the anime, here’s what we’ve got for you.

Fans who have recently started watching the show have arrived at the correct location since this article has information about things that fans don’t know about the show.

The show has become very popular, and individuals around the globe like to watch it. Let’s find out when Season 2 of Tokyo Ravens will come out, who will be in it, and where we can watch it.

Tokyo Ravens came out as a gentle novel for the first time in 2010. In the same year, it was turned into a manga. Shounen Ace put out a new issue every month. The story is written by Kohei Azzano.

In 2013, it was turned into an anime. Funimation licenced the anime, and local networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, etc. showed it on their screens. From Oct. 9, 2013, to April 26, 2014, 24 episodes were shown.

Eight Bit Studio would have to refresh this same Tokyo Ravens anime for just a second season on July 23, 2022. As time went on, the chances of a second season got less likely. But 8bit Studio continues to exist and continue making games.

The renewal of the an anime is contingent upon an array of things, and the people who make the decision take what they hear very seriously. Since anime is made to make money, sales of DVDs and popularity are important.

The choice again for new season will also depend on how much source material is available. The season 2 of Tokyo Ravens will depend on all of these important things.

Since May 20, 2010, to October 20, 2018, Kohei Azano and Sumihei Ran worked together on the Tokyo Ravens light novel. But, sadly, it’s no longer happening.

There are 16 books in the series, plus four more. The first summer of the anime was based on the first nine books. The last pieces of source material are the seven volumes.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Release Date

Even though Season 1 of Tokyo Ravens became very popular very quickly, that popularity isn’t sufficient to make a second season.

There is enough material in the light novel for 12 seasons. If the show is brought back, the new season will start in 2024.

There isn’t much chance of a second season, and the show needs to be renewed first. If there is a new season, it won’t be until around 2024.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Cast

The contract for the Tokyo Ravens hasn’t been renewed yet. So it’s hard to say who will voice the characters in Season 2 of Tokyo Ravens. However the show is renewed, the voice actors from the first season will definitely come back. Here’s who’s in the show:

Clifford Chapin gave Harutora Tsuchimikado’s voice.

Austin Tindle acted in Doman Ashiya’s (child) voice.

Caitlin Glass dubbed Natsume Tsuchimikado.

Touji Ato was played by Ian Sinclair, Jin Ohtomo was played by J. Michael Tatum, Suzuka Dairenji was played by Jad Saxton, Jarrod Greene did the voice of Reiji Kagami, and Joel McDonald was Zenjirou Kogure.

Josh Grelle was Tenma Momoe’s voice actor, Leah Clark was Kyoko Kurahashi, Michael Johnson was the (old) Doman Ashiya voice actor, Monica Rial worked on Kon’s voice, and Wendy Powell was Miyo Kurahashi.

Takaomi Kanasaki was in charge of the film Tokyo Ravens. Produced by Kazuhiro Kanemitsu, Michio Kaiba, Mitsutoshi Ogura, Nobue Osamu, and Saki Kondo

Written by Hideyuki Kurata.

Music by Maiko Iuchi.

Studio- Eight Bit

Licensed by Funimation & Medialink.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Trailer

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Rating

The show was given a score of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.4/10 on IMDb, and 3/5 on Common Sense Media.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Plot

After a ritual went wrong, evil spirits attack Tokyo. For spiritual beings, the Onmyoujis have had to clean the city. They are people capable of recognizing ghosts and control the power of spirits.

After this happened, schools were set up to teach Onmyoujis how to do their jobs. Tsuchimikado Harutora is the most important person in the story. He is an Onmyouji who is rooted and can’t see spiritual energy.

He gets to spend his everyday life having some fun with his mates in the countryside because he’s unable to do so. Natsume, the eldest son to the main family, has known Harutora since they were kids.

Natsume is a skilled Onmyouji named a genius. John is in charge of the whole family, that also goes to Tokyo to research Onmyouji.

Though Harutora is opposed to being Onmyuoji and avoids obligations, he just could escape his destiny.

He later chooses to attend a selective school in Tokyo within a week of having lost his precious friend as well as remembering his pledge to Natsume.

Harutora makes the team to Natsume and trains to battle the 12 Heavenly Generals throughout Tokyo. During World War I, the Japanese used a powerful method called onmyodo.

Later, the notorious Yakou Tsuchimikado did a ceremony called the “Taizan Fukun Ritual,” which made Japan a strong country.

However, the ritual fails catastrophically as well as the result of this is what is now recognised as the “Great Spiritual Disaster”, an accident occurred which has haunted this same entire Japanese continent to date.

The Onmyo Agency was also set up to keep an eye on any supernatural activity that occurred nearby and fight any ghosts or demons that made it into the real world.