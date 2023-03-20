iPhone Showing Wrong Time: How To Fix It?

The purpose of the iPhone clock icon is to display the right time. You can change your clock icon aesthetic if you are using iOS 14 or higher version.

Speaking of the iPhone clock, have you ever faced a situation where it shows the wrong time? Well, you are not alone. Many people have experienced the same issue.

There are a few possible reasons that cause the iPhone to display at the wrong time. It could be that you have disabled the location services on your device or you have set your phone to the wrong time zone. It can also happen if you set the time settings to Manual.

Whatever the reason is, it can be fixed. To know how you should read the post below.

Guide To Fix iPhone Showing Wrong Time

There are more than one ways to fix iPhone showing the wrong time. We have included the most common methods in the section below.

Method 1: Manually correct time

Let’s say, you have set your iPhone to automatically update its time. For some reason, it is not working and your iPhone is still showing the wrong time. In that case, you will have to manually correct the time.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Select the General option.

Tap the “Date and Time” option on the next screen.

Disable the “Set Automatically” option.

Enter the correct time manually and you are done.

Method 2: Set the correct time zone

Your iPhone may display incorrect times when you move from one time zone to another. Follow the steps to resolve this issue.

Launch the Settings app on your device.

Go to the General option.

Select the option “Date and Time.”

Enable the “Set Automatically” option under the Date and Time menu. By doing so you can configure your iPhone to automatically set the time.

How to correct the time in iPhone Calendar?

For your information, the time and date on your iPhone are tied to the iPhone’s calendar. If your iPhone is showing the wrong time, it will also mess up the timing in your Calendar. Follow the steps given below and you will be good to go.

First of all, go to the Settings app.

Locate the Calendar option by scrolling down and tapping on it.

Choose the “Default Calendar” option. Make sure to select the right Calendar that is linked to the correct account.

If the account you need is not there, select “Back” and go to the previous menu. Scroll up and select “Accounts.”

Select the option “Add Account.”

From the pop-up menu, select the type of account you want to add.

After you are done with the above steps, go back to the Default Calendar menu.

Choose a new account as your default.

If this doesn’t work, you may have to change your Time Zone Override settings.

Go to the Calendar menu and select Time Zone Override.

Enable the toggle beside Time Zone Override. This will set the correct time on your iPhone.

More than wristwatches, we rely on our phones to check the time. So make sure that your iPhone clock is working fine.