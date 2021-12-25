How To Make Netflix Full Screen On Tv

Netflix has become a top-rated and leading video streaming service globally. By spending $8 billion per year on content, they have built up their library to 1190 titles as of 2018. The Netflix application supports most major platforms such as PlayStation 3/4, Nintendo Wii U/Switch, Xbox One/360, PC, and Mac.

It will be available on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Panasonic, but it is still unknown which models will be available. Netflix also started supporting Chromecast streaming through Android phones at the beginning of June 2014.

For those who don’t know what Chromecast is: Chromecast is a USB device that you connect to your TV with an HDMI port so you can stream from almost all kinds of phones and tablets.

Netflix has announced a new feature called “Smart Downloads” for Android users, which will automatically delete episodes from your phone after watching them. The Chromecast seems to be the only device that is not having the same annoying problem as every other Netflix app: you cannot make it fullscreen on an HDTV.

In this article, we want to help with that problem by showing you how to make Netflix full screen on tv. We do not claim that this will be straightforward, but it’s worth a try… If, at first, you don’t succeed, try again!

So without any further ado, here are our suggestions:

1- Connect Your Laptop/PC To Your TV:

The first and most obvious way to make Netflix full screen on your TV is by connecting your laptop or PC to your TV. This can be done in various ways, for example, by using an HDMI cable, VGA cable, or DVI cable. You can also use a wireless method such as Screen Mirroring or Apple Airplay.

Once you have connected your devices, the next step is to open the Netflix application on your laptop or PC and play the video you want to watch. You will then need to press the “Windows” key and “P” simultaneously on your keyboard. This will bring up a menu where you can choose between “Duplicate,” “Extend,” “Projector only,” or “Second screen only.”

Before you press this, make sure that your TV is turned on and that it’s connected to the same network as your laptop/PC. We suggest clicking the little down arrow next to duplicate if there isn’t one already (see image below).

If you click it, another menu will pop up where you need to choose “second screen only” (if your tv is turned off but it still connected to the same wireless network) or “extend” (if both your television and laptop are turned on and connected).

2- Use Android Screencasting Apps:

Chromecast was not made with cutting out content at specific sizes in mind like Apple TV has been doing for years. This allows us to cast Netflix to the TV in fullscreen mode.

If you have an Android phone and want to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, we suggest using one of the following apps:

-LocalCast: This app is straightforward to use, and it’s free. It has a 4.5 rating on Google Playstore with more than 1 million downloads.

-AllCast: This app is also straightforward to use, but it costs $5. It has a 4.2 rating on Google Playstore with more than 10 million downloads.

-Netflix: This app is made by Netflix, and it is free to download. However, it only allows you to watch videos in a small window on your phone.