The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale will come to an end with season 6. We’ll eventually learn June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) fate after following her from Gilead’s conception all the way up to her most recent flight from Canada. At the very least, we’ll learn how the programme will introduce the follow-up series The Testaments.

Since the sixth and final series is still in its initial stages, neither a release date nor a trailer is currently available. This does not imply, however, that we are in the dark about June’s last chapter. In fact, there are a number of intriguing hints about how the programme will end that the performers and creator Bruce Miller have been releasing.

If you remember, the phrase from the most recent season, which just aired. Since then, fans have been wondering whether or not the next season would premiere in 2023. The season has received good reviews from 81% of the 21 reviewers who have given it a rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 7.1/10 on average.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

The women of Gilead are still portrayed with stunning accuracy, according to the site’s critical consensus, “but The Handmaid’s Tale has lost its intensity after spreading its once-arresting concept thin in a season centred on vengeance’s ramifications.”

It has seven reviews with an overall Metacritic score of 63 out of 100, which indicates “generally good reviews.” So, if you’re one of those anticipating additional information about the next season, you’ve come to the correct place! While you revisit the past seasons, which are accessible to view on the streaming platform, we’ve put up a list of everything you should be anticipating. Here is what we know about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6’s Hulu release date.

The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss and based on Margaret Atwood’s famous book of the same name, received 15 Primetime Emmy nominations over the course of its run, becoming the first programme to get recognition for a streaming platform. Fans are curious about the future of the series as it approaches its final season, more than five years after the season 1 debut.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 Cast

It wouldn’t be unexpected if Bruce Miller and his crew took a little longer to get “The Handmaid’s Tale” to Hulu given how much is at risk in the season’s finale if only to make sure they got the climax exactly right. And given how many storylines are still up in the air, it will undoubtedly prove to be a massive effort in and of itself.

Naturally, the majority of them centre on June Osborne, the series’ protagonist, who has been played by Elisabeth Moss from the show’s inception. The performer has consistently shown her fiery best; she even received a long-deserved Emmy award for her performance in the part.

And she will return to wrap out June’s tale in the season finale. Yvonne Strahovski, who has often been her on-screen foe, is also anticipated to make a comeback; her scene-stealing performance as Serena Joy Waterford has been a genuine series high point.

Samira Wiley (Moira Strand), Max Minghella (Nick Lane), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia Clements), O-T Fagbenle (Luke Bankole), Bradley Whitford (Joseph Lawrence), and many more season regulars come back to join that menacing pair.

The plot of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

Although The Handmaid’s Tale season 6’s official plot lines have not yet been revealed, the season 5 cliffhanger left some fairly significant concerns unanswered. Just to recap: in season 5, Canada’s government tightened its grip on its population, making it more and more like Gilead.

June and Luke made the decision to leave the nation as soon as feasible in the epilogue. But when Luke confronted a truck driver who attempted to harm June, things started to go south. The Canadian police detained Luke after learning of the driver’s fatal injuries, allowing June and Nichole to flee on their own.

She learned that Serena and her infant were travelling with them when she was on her train out of the country. When the programme returns, this may be fascinating given that the two have been at odds the whole season.

Hannah, the daughter of Luke and June, is still imprisoned in Gilead; Nick has escaped and is already in Canada; and Commander Lawrence is hard at work developing Gilead 2.0, New Bethlehem.

Recall that June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) parted ways after he turned himself into Canadian police in the season 5 finale cliffhanger. Alongside her youngest daughter Nichole, June was able to board the refugee train thanks to this turning point.

In a startling turn of events, she discovered Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and her infant son, Noah, among the Gilead refugees.

Like the other books in The Handmaid’s Tale saga, June was left alone to carry out a crucial task. Her goal this time was to go to Hawaii and finally Vancouver. Who knows, though—maybe Serena may follow suit. There will undoubtedly be a lot to cover in season 6 after Janine (Madeline Brewer) and Hannah (Jordana Blake) seemed ready to revolt.

Is The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 the last season?

The dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale’s sixth season is, in fact, it’s last. Miller expressed his delight at the opportunity to wrap off the programme in a sixth season in a remark about it.

This signifies the end of the original programme, although a spin-off is in the works. The Testaments, Atwood’s follow-up book, has already been purchased by Hulu.

Some elements of the plot will appear in the spin-off whereas others will be featured in the season finale. There aren’t many details available yet, but it’s anticipated that production will start following the conclusion of the current season.

Episodes and the streaming option of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

We also want to make clear that, as of January 7, 2022, it is impossible to determine the precise names and numbers of the episodes in the final season. With a length of between 41 and 65 minutes, it is predicted to contain at least 10 to 13 episodes.

Because the network will make such announcements when the episodes go live on the streaming platform. Therefore, we urge fans to wait patiently for these improvements, which will be released in the next weeks.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Release Date

The good news is that Hulu has formally approved a sixth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” (via The Hollywood Reporter). That ostensibly good news is really a little bittersweet since Hulu also revealed that Season 6 of the show will be its last season.

Even yet, it’s comforting to know that “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team and series creator Bruce Miller will get the opportunity to wrap things out on their terms. And we can just assume Miller and the team are planning a conclusion that is both emotionally rewarding and purposeful in its message.

Originally, The Handmaid’s Tale would broadcast one new season a year. However, the epidemic threw that plan off, and seasons 3 and 4 were separated by two years. The season six release window, one year after season five, maybe around the end of 2023 given that production appears to be back on schedule.

Having said that, the desire to make this last season great as well as the development of The Testaments 2 may cause a delay in the release date, maybe until early 2024.