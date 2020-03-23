This is the ranking of the Star Wars movies

eleven
HAN SOLO: A STORY OF STAR WARS
'Han Solo' is not a bad movie. In fact, it is a very good adventure story, with all the elements we always ask for: charismatic side effects, action, sarcastic humor, romance … but there are two flaws that weigh down it at the end of our ranking:
– Doesn't have a memorable villain
– We can't stop thinking about Harrison Ford
10
EPISODE IX: SKYWALKER'S RISE
The last installment of the new trilogy had a very big challenge ahead: to unite and pay tribute to the greatest saga in history, and on top of doing it making the fans and the general public happy. Obviously, it did not. The film is weighed down by the impromptu decisions of this new trilogy, but even so, it saves the ballots thanks above all to the good work of the protagonists: Rey and Kylo Ren.
9
EPISODE VII: THE AWAKENING OF THE FORCE
After a 10-year hiatus, George Lucas was no longer in command and the one taking over was Disney (J.J. Abrams, oops). The result is a pastiche tribute of 'A new hope' with new characters quite well outlined (Kylo Ren and Rey eat the show), a very cute new robot (BB-8) and the addition of seeing the heroes of the original trilogy.
However, he misses a little more risk and a little less tribute.
8
EPISODE II: THE ATTACK OF THE CLONES
Much reviled at the time (and now) especially for its romantic plot, with a Hayden Christensen with the acting capacity of a stick, the truth is that 'Attack of the Clones' is not a bad movie. This installment gave us a lightsaber fight between the mythical Christopher Lee and Yoda. What more do we want?
Not only that, but his intricate political plot, with Obi-Wan Kenobi at the center, is one of the best in the prequel trilogy, almost approaching 50s noir. Ewan McGregor is in his sauce and he looks comfortable. with the character. And the whole final half hour in Geonosis is good adventure cinema, from before, with incredibly choreographed fights.
7
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
At the beginning nobody gave a penny for this delivery. Who was interested in seeing a handful of rebels trying to get the Death Star blueprints? Well, apparently many people. The film grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office and turned into a Christmas ball. And it is not for less: it is a dirty, uncomfortable movie but with the Star Wars touch to keep us happy.
The secondary school is the best that Disney has given us, with Chirrut at the helm. Too bad Jyn Erso, the protagonist, is the least charismatic of all.
6
EPISODE I: THE GHOST THREAT
Hated by an entire generation, but praised by another, the truth is that 'The Phantom Menace' has aged very well. The artisanal touch of the first trilogy mixes perfectly with the advances of the time. And thanks to this story, Star Wars marked an entire generation of children.
The artistic direction, the soundtrack, the costumes … all the elements come together perfectly to give us a very good adventure film. Yes, okay, Jar Jar Binks. Yes, ok, the midi-chlorians. Ok, noted.
5
EPISODE VIII: THE LAST JEDI
Rian Johnson did what he had never seen in Star Wars: do something different. He left the unwritten canons of the saga, and gave us the most courageous and different delivery to date, breaking with the old, but paying homage to it at the same time, to focus on the new.
Visually, it is perhaps the most beautiful in the entire saga, but it weighs down something that has weighed down on the entire new trilogy: a feeling of improvisation.
4
EPISODE VI: THE RETURN OF THE JEDI
'Return of the Jedi' was once hated in its day by the Ewoks. But we already know what happens with Star Wars: the hated one generation is revered by the next.
'The Return of the Jedi', despite being the most childish of the original trilogy, shows us the Emperor in all his splendor, giving us the most mature Luke to date. And it is perhaps one of the fastest-paced movies in the series. The final battle does not give a single breath.
3
EPISODE III: THE REVENGE OF THE SITH
By far the best and roundest of the three prequels that George Lucas pulled out of his sleeve. We can finally see Anakin Skywalker in all his splendor, and the raison d'être of Darth Vader (and by the way, of the entire prequel trilogy).
The fight between Anakin and Obi-Wan breaks the heart, especially with the closing phrases of Ewan McGregor, and perfectly combines the two trilogies. George Lucas recently said it was going to be a lot darker … darker than seeing Anakin murder innocent children? OMG!
two
EPISODE IV: A NEW HOPE
The movie that started it all. Not for nothing was she nominated for 10 Oscars and many people forget that she won 6 of them. Perfect modernization of the adventure series of the 30s-40s. There is not a single flaw in this installment. Everything runs smoothly and brings us to a tremendous end. In this installment, in addition, the mythical phrase 'may the Force be with you' was coined.
one
EPISODE V: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
Despite being the second, it was the movie that told the world: hey, Star Wars is serious. The first installment, despite its large number of Oscars, was rated a commercial blockbuster. I mean, it wasn't seen as a serious movie.
But then came 'The Empire Strikes Back' and everything changed: the soundtrack is the best of all installments (and perhaps one of the best by John Williams); the crossed stories give a new air to the saga; and it has the best screenplay twist of recent cinema. In addition, it has an extra incentive: it is a film that is liked by Star Wars fans as well as an audience that has never come close to the saga and is their first contact with it.
Add Comment