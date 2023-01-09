Them Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The official name is “The Them.” The show is a collection of stories, like American Horror Story. Each season has a similar theme in aspects of horror, but the stories are all different and the bad guys are always different. The Scare’s second season will still take place in Los Angeles County, but it will be in the 1990s rather than the 1950s.

Amazon hasn’t affirmed a release date as of right now. It looks like we won’t be getting the sequence this year. We might have to wait until October 2023. For a horror show, doesn’t October have the most sense? Maybe, but the first season didn’t come out in October.

Deborah Ayorinde is returning for a second season. She will play Detective Dawn Reeve, who is one of the few women of color in the robbery-homicide division. She is a smart and observant detective who stays calm and on task most of the time. She won’t be ready for this new case. What could cause something like that to happen?

Season 2 of the horror-thriller show “Them” has finished filming in Atlanta, Georgia, this Thursday, December 15. The name of a second season of an Anthology series is now “Them: The Scare.”

After being renewed by Amazon, Season 2 of “Them” started filming on August 8, and it took and over four months to make the seven episodes. Little Marvin, who made the show, posted on Instagram that production was done. He also directed the seventh and last episode of Season 2.

Them cast for Them: The Scare is already set, and only Deborah Ayorinde is coming back from the first season. Pam Grier and Luke James will be the main characters in the second season. Joshua J. Williams and Jeremy Bobb will also be regulars, and Wayne Knight, Charles Brice, Carlito Olivero, or Iman Shumpert would then play characters who show up more than once.

Them Scare will take place throughout Los Angeles County again, but it will be set in 1991. The story is about Deborah Ayorinde’s character, LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve. She is given a new case, which is a brutal murder that has even the same toughest detectives scared.

Them Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Them premiered on Prime Video on April 9, 2021. It’s been more than a year, and the streaming service hasn’t said anything official about Them Season 2. The tech giant gave the idea a two-season command in 2018, so this doesn’t mean there won’t be a second season of Them. So, we know that Season 2 of Them is currently in the works. When will the second season come out?

Them Season 2 Cast

Them Season 2 Trailer

Them Season 2 Plot

Things happen in the show in 1953. During the Second Great Migration, a black family moved from Northern California to a predominantly white part of Los Angeles. Bad things gather in the house in which the change takes place. The family seems to be destroyed and haunted by demons. In addition, the pilot season had ten episodes.

But when they get to their new place, they find that nothing changed and they have to deal with a lot of problems. Because thousands of native people started to blindly follow them. Family members get caught up in a dangerous game that their neighbors are playing. The family’s home, which was in a forest, seemingly nice neighborhood, was turning into a crime scene. Neighbors and paranormal beings were threatening to bother, hurt, or kill the family.