Entertainment

An Opportunity For Fans to be in the Collaboration of “Justin Beiber” and “Ariana Grande”!!

May 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande
Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande
Share it:

The Beautiful and Charming American Singer, “Ariana Grande” and the famous Canadian Singer “Justin Beiber” will be seen as a team. It is an amazing idea to team up for a music video which is really going to be exciting. But the best part of this sum up is that Fans can also be a part of this music video.

“Stuck With U” Music Video by “Justin and Ariana”:

All the Beliebers and Arianators seem to be so much excited hearing the announcement of collaboration for a music video. Ariana Grande and Justin Beiber did inform all the fans about the team up on their Instagram accounts on May 1, 2020. The music video “Stuck With U” is set to release on 8 May 2020. So they are treating fans with allowing them to be a part of it.

All the proceeds of this project will be for the “First Responders Children’s Foundation”. It is all for a good cause as the proceeds will be useful to fund scholarships for frontline workers’ children. All the healthcare workers, police officers, and paramedics will surely get high benefits from this project.

How Fans can be a part of it?

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande encourage fans and followers to be a part of their collaboration music video. Both the singers posted an instrumental version of the song after the announcement for the original song. They did urge fans to post their videos of dancing on this song.

READ:  Jack Ryan Season 3: Latest Updates, Release Date & Cast

Justin asked all his fans to get all dressed up in favorite wearables and dance on the song as the Prom. As people were not able to go to prom this year, Justin Beiber name this song as the Prom song. While Arians encourage her fans to dance with their loved ones, pets, or solo on this song. All the fans must enjoy the song and be comfortable in your own way.

So the videos of the fans will be an addition to the final track of the music video. If you are a fan then you must surely have to check this instrumental version. It is also possible that you can be a part of the music video by Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.