Crunchyroll: anime to Your Eternity finally arrives after pandemic

With thirteen volumes of manga published in Japan, the time has finally come for me to finally reach Crunchyroll adaptation to anime from To Your Eternity after its premiere last year was delayed by the pandemic.

The To Your Eternity anime is finally coming to Crunchyroll this April.

Based on the work of the author Yoshitoki Oima, also creator of A Silent Voice, the long-awaited anime would have reached Crunchyroll In October of last year, however, as we mentioned, the coronavirus frustrated these plans.

Thus, the expected premiere of the anime from To Your Eternity will take place on April 12, the day when it will simultaneously arrive at the catalog of Crunchyroll in Latin America and Europe.

The story of To Your Eternity focuses on an immortal being who seeks to study the world something that he achieves through the people he meets during his trip before everything gets complicated due to one of his abilities.

Crunchyroll prepares Blu-ray of Jujutsu Kaisen and other series

As we have reported among the most recent news of the anime streaming platform is that it will launch together with VIZ Media Burn The Witch, In / Specter, Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School and Towe of God in Blu-ray format.

At the moment these launches will only be in the United States and Canada and the animes They will come with their respective subtitled and dubbed versions. Crunchyroll has not yet announced a date for the arrival of these series on Blu-ray.

It is so Crunchyroll continues to be one of the greatest modern references in terms of anime either launching series to the market on Blu-ray or bringing new series to its catalog as To Your Eternity. In The Truth News We will closely follow the arrival of the popular series to bring you the latest.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on TikTok and stay informed. Kill ne!