“Devs” Season 2 Release Dates, Cast, and Latest Updates !!

“Devs”, an American Science Fiction thriller mini TV series, did release back on March 5, 2020. This recently released series has gained such popularity that fans are eagerly waiting for the next season. It is really a beautiful piece of art that you will surely love to watch for a thrilling experience.

This exciting and thrilling mini Television series, “Devs” mainly focuses on the character namely “Lily Chan”. The story is based on a young software engineer Lily who is a part of the investigation for her boyfriend’s death. Amaya, a cutting edge tech company in Silicon Valley is investigating her boyfriend, Sergei’s apparent suicide. This thrilling series is beautifully written, directed, and created by Alex Garland.

When will Season 2 release?

As you know that “Devs” did stream on Hulu recently, there is no official news yet that confirms the renewal of the series. But there is, in fact, little disappointing news that will make you sad for the series. The series by Alex Garland will carry out the investigation and the related outcomes of decision and determination.

Currently, the situation seems less likely for the renewal of the series as Hulu did not request for another season. No further talks did happen to proceed with the plot. So the chances of Season 2 of “Devs” does not seem to be very high at this point. But if everything will be in the favor of the series then season 2 will be arriving in Mid 2021. But still, it is not clear when or if the next part will finalize further production.

Who will be in the cast of Season 2?

Even if there is no official announcement for the cast and crew members of season 2, it is sure that most characters will be in it. Currently, the guess for the cast is as follows.

Sonoya Mizuno as Lily Chan

Cailee Spaeny as Lyndon

Nick Offerman as Forest

Alison Pill as Kati

Jin Ha as Jamie

Amaya Mizuno Andre as Amaya

Stephen Mckinley Henderson as Stewart

We hope that all the regular characters will return in the next season while there might be an introduction to some new actors. If you have not watched the first season of “Devs” then you should watch it and do not forget to tell us about it.

