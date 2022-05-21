We’ve all heard of that lavish casino lifestyle – the Las Vegas dream – and often wonder how we might spend our winnings if we become lucky enough to bag a fortune. Well, these casino locations are some of the most luxurious in the world, allowing you to live your dreams, whilst trying to bag that giant win. Whether you want to soar above the cities, live out your wildest gaming fantasies, or discover lost-underwater cities, these casinos have everything you’ll ever need to make you feel like all your dreams can come true.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your suitcase and join us as we discover just some of the world’s dreamiest casino locations…

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Grab your passport and join us on the adventure of a lifetime as we discover Marina Bay Sands – the ultimate landmark of the Singapore skyline. On top of the countless luxury rooms and suites, at Marina Bay Sands you’ll find yourself living the casino dream, with a selection of restaurants, bars and celebrity chefs, as well as nightlife, clubs, spas, shows, events, museums, and even Sampan rides around the shopping centre. What’s more – there’s the SkyPark observation deck, which offers panoramic views of the city’s skyline, suspended 57 stories up. From sea-views to Michelin-starred restaurants, to sunrise yoga and sunset swims in the gorgeous infinity pool – Marina Bay has it all.

Alongside a lucrative rewards programme, Marina Bay Sands also boasts a lavish casino, featuring roughly 500 gaming tables, 1,600 slot machines and more than 30 private gaming rooms! Upon entering the main gaming floor, guests will notice the incredible chandelier – not only is it the world’s largest, but it’s made up of more than 130,000 Swarovski crystals and weighs just over seven tonnes! This stay is sure to feel like a dream you never want to wake up from.

Your sofa, at home

One of the dreamiest casino locations has to be your sofa. You can play at an online casino site whilst wrapped up warm amongst pillows and blankets, with the television chatting away and the kettle boiling in the background. Just meters away from your bed – which truly nothing can beat – and you can wear your comfiest clothes, not worry about hiding behind a Poker-face, whilst enjoying the thrill of the casino from the dreamiest place of all.

If you want to be fully immersed, you could play at a live casino for real money, where you’ll be truly transported to new lands, paradise islands and even onto television gameshows in live dealer games, streamed directly to your device, in real time. Here, you can experience the purest luxury of them all – enjoying games brick-and-mortar casinos could only dream of offering, whilst admiring state-of-the-art technology – all with a warm cup of tea in your hand and your slippers on. What’s not to love?

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island really is a dream come true. Based on the lost city of Atlantis, and designed to look as though the legendary palace has just burst out of the waters, this seven-acre private lagoon in the Bahamas, with white-sand beaches and the largest-open air marine environment in the world, truly is a sight to behold. That’s right – Atlantis plays host to not only awe-struck guests, but over 50,000 sea creatures, representing 200 species.

The casino is the biggest in the Caribbean, and spans the entire lagoon, offering limitless ways to win in a variety of dreamy locations. There are over 85 gaming tables and 700 of the latest slot machines, as well as casino offers, promotions and tournaments to take part in.

On top of this, you’ll find waterslides, waterfalls, cabanas, pools, beaches and spas amongst the incredible architecture, as well as a selection of resorts and suites to stay in, fine dining and a selection of cuisines, golf, activities, and even the chance to swim with dolphins! Atlantis works hard to protect the nature and wildlife surrounding it, ensuring the harmonious balance between architecture and nature engulfs you in it’s mystical spell. Now that truly is a dream!