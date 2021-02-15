These are the worst rated series on MyAnimeList

The MyAnimeList platform has grown a lot in recent years (for both good and bad) as an almost fundamental tool for any anime fan interested in making a list of the series they have seen during their life.

However, the platform also offers a rating and review system that, although not completely faithful, is a decent indicator to evaluate the quality of a series.

After all, the animated adaptation of EX-ARM, produced by a team of animation novices and by the studio Visual Flight, a studio with no precedents, was already aiming for pretty low ratings on the platform, and it was.

However, what then are the worst-rated series on this platform? For this case, we have reviewed the category “TV Anime Series,” and these are the fifteen lowest recorded.

Glamorous Heroes :

Produced by Drop Studios and aired in the Fall-2017 season. The series ran for ten episodes and had a rating of 4.50 out of 10, based on 397 ratings.

Chou Futsuu Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu R :

Produced by Super Normal Studio and broadcast in the Summer-2020 season. The series ran for ten episodes and had a 4.47 out of 10, based on 362 ratings.

Bishoujo Yuugi Unit Crane Game Girls ( Crane Game Girls ) :

Produced by Kyotoma Studios and aired in the Spring-2016 season. The series featured thirteen episodes of four minutes each and rated 4.44 out of 10, based on 2,665 ratings.

Ragnastrike Angels :

Produced by Satelight studios and broadcast in the Spring-2016 season. The series featured a total of twelve episodes of thirty seconds each and has a rating of 4.34 out of 10, based on 4,041 ratings.

KochinPa! :

Produced by a studio not officially listed and broadcast in the Winter-2016 season. The series featured twelve episodes of fifteen seconds each and has a rating of 4.28 out of 10, based on 770 ratings.

Lady :

Produced by Brio Animation studios and broadcast in the Spring-2018 season. The series had twelve episodes of four minutes each and rated 4.18 out of 10, based on 493 ratings.

Musekinin Galaxy ☆ Tylor (The Irresponsible Galaxy ☆ Tylor) :

Produced by Seven studios and aired in the Summer-2017 season. The series featured twelve episodes of three minutes each and has a 4.01 out of 10, based on 1,354 ratings.

Gebiet :

Produced by Studio ell and la-unch BOX and broadcast in the Summer-2020 season. The series featured twelve episodes of twenty-four minutes each and has a 3.89 out of 10, based on 10,670 ratings.

Ninja Collection :

Produced by ILCA, DRAWIZ, and Toho Interactive Animation studios, and broadcast in the Summer-2020 season. The series featured thirteen episodes of four minutes each and rated 3.84 out of 10, based on 2,299 ratings.

Mahou Shoujo? Naria ☆ Girls :

Produced by Bouncy Studios and aired in the Summer-2016 season. The series featured twelve episodes of eight minutes each and has a rating of 3.84 out of 10, based on 1,589 ratings.

Hanoka :

Produced by RAMS studios and broadcast in the Summer-2006 season. The series featured twelve episodes of five minutes each and has a 3.67 out of 10, based on 1,375 ratings.

Forest Fairy Five :

Produced by unlisted studios and aired in the Winter-2017 season. The series featured thirteen episodes of ten minutes each and has a rating of 3.48 out of 10, based on 536 ratings.

Pupa :

Produced by Studio Deen and aired in the Winter-2014 season. The series featured twelve episodes of four minutes each and has a rating of 3.42 out of 10, based on 76,560 ratings.

Vampire Holmes :

Produced by Studio! Court and issued in the Spring-2015 season. The series featured twelve episodes of three minutes each and has a rating of 3.38 out of 10, based on 5,669 ratings.

EX-ARM :

Produced by Visual Flight studios and issued in the Winter-2021 season. The series will feature twelve episodes of twenty-three minutes each and has a rating of 2.19 out of 10.