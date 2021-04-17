Seven Deadly Sins anime seasons

Nanatsu no Taizai is a series of manga created by Nakaba Suzuki since October 10, 2012. The series of The seven capital sins premiered his first adaptation of anime in 2015 with animation by A-1 Pictures and its success allowed it to be renewed for several more seasons.

The anime is about a group of rebellious knights known as The Seven Deadly Sins, who were recruited by the princess Elizabeth Liones on a mission to save his kingdom. The knight team is confirmed by Meliodas, Ban, Diane, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor.

Then, The Truth News It shares more information about the total anime seasons you should watch, as well as the official streaming platform where Nakaba Suzuki’s show is available and how many episodes Nanatsu no Taizai has in total.

Ban y Meliodas en Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (Foto: Studio DEEN)

How many seasons of Seven Deadly Sins are there?

The Seven Deadly Sins has four anime seasons (five seasons according to Netflix, since they take all 4 specials as season 4). The first is titled “The Seven Deadly Sins”, followed by “The Signs of the Holy War”, “Resurrection of the Ten Commandments”, “The Imperial Wrath of the Gods” and “The Judgment of the Dragon”.

Nanatsu no Taizai Official Poster “The Dragon’s Judgment”

How many episodes of Seven Deadly Sins are there?

In total it would be 100 episodes. Season 1 has 24 episodes plus 2 OVAS, the second season is a special of 4 episodes. Season 3 again 24 episodes plus 1 OVA and the first film Prisoners in Heaven. Studio DEEN made the fourth season with other 24 episodes.

The fifth season also known as The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan) is still airing in Japan at the time of writing. Season 5 would also feature 24 episodes. Additionally, creator Nakaba Suzuki confirmed a sequel anime film.

Seven Papital Sins characters

Meliod “Sin of Wrath” is the captain of The Seven Deadly Sins, the fairy king King is the “Sin of Sloth”, then we have the giant Diane “Sin of Envy”, Gowther “Sin of Lust”, the immortal Ban “Sin of Greed”, the powerful magician Marline “Sin of Gluttony” and finally to Escanor “Sin of Pride.”

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!